Celtics Could Get ‘More Dangerous’ With Potential Addition of 4-Time All-Star

The Boston Celtics have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, but it’s clear they could still use some additional help at the power forward position.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar, DeMarcus Cousins could be the ideal addition to the Celtics rotation as they look to continue their hot start to the season and challenge for an NBA Championship.

“Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins still remains a free agent, and I believe the Celtics should consider signing him at some point for their 2023 NBA Playoff run…Last season, the former Kentucky star had a game where he put up 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block (on 10/14 shooting) in less than 24 minutes of playing time…The Celtics are in an excellent position to get back to the NBA Finals, and I believe Cousins would be a good player to add to their bench,” Stinar wrote.

Cousins hasn’t played for an NBA team since leaving the Denver Nuggets at the end of last season; however, the veteran forward would provide the Celtics with a versatile presence in their frontcourt and could potentially help unlock their rebounding potential on both ends of the court.

Celtics Could Part Ways With Noah Vonleh

As things stand, the Celtics roster is currently at it’s 15-man capacity. However, according to a December 31 article by Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics could look to waive former top-10 pick Noah Vonleh.

“The veteran big man’s deal will become fully guaranteed if he is not waived before Jan. 7. After getting a few opportunities early in the season, he was passed on the depth chart by Luke Kornet, and now Robert Williams’s return has reduced his value even more. Look for Vonleh to be waived to give the Celtics extra flexibility at the trade deadline and in the ensuing buyout market,” Himmelsbach said.

Assuming the Celtics do waive Vonleh, that would open up a roster spot for them to acquire a free agent such as Cousins or to position themselves as players in the buy-out market – assuming someone who they feel could provide value shakes loose.

Payton Pritchard Could Be Traded

According to a source who recently spoke with Heavy on Sports Steve Bulpett, Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is drawing interest from around the league in regard to a potential trade.

“You’ve got to wonder about him defensively at that size (listed at 6-1), but he plays hard, he can really push the ball, and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” said one personnel man. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity. And first, you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him. It’s always natural in these situations,” Bulpett reported.

Assuming the Celtics didn’t receive a player back in any potential deal, they could create an open roster spot by trading Pritchard, allowing them to add a draft pick to their asset cupboard. However, Pritchard does project to be Boston’s insurance policy in case Malcolm Brogdon succumbs to injury, as has been the case throughout his career.