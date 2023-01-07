Celtics Could Reunite With Former Lottery Pick

If the Boston Celtics are ever going to revert to running their double-big lineups, they’re going to need some additional help off the bench.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, former Celtics lottery pick Kelly Olynyk could be the ideal addition to the Celtics rotation, especially now they’ve created an open roster spot.

“The 31-year-old may not be the biggest reason the Jazz have outperformed expectations this season, but he’s played a part in that success…As Boston’s third big, Olynyk could add new layers to this attack without forcing the team to sacrifice size. He isn’t the most impactful defender you’ll find, but the Celtics have enough perimeter stoppers to prevent nightly parades into the paint,” Buckley wrote.

kelly olynyk, hot damn pic.twitter.com/sLIw7AHNh5 — Dan Favale (@danfavale) December 29, 2022

Olynyk, 31, is currently playing for the Utah Jazz – the Western Conference’s biggest surprise package of the season and is averaging 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 50% shooting from the field and 41.1% shooting from the perimeter throughout 37 games as a starter, playing an average of 28.5 minutes per game.

However, it’s worth noting that Olynyk is currently earning $12.8 million, which means he would be an incredibly costly addition for the Celtics once you factor in the tax penalties that would be associated with his addition, and the assets Boston would need to give up in order to get a trade over the line.

Celtics Trade Noah Vonleh

On January 5, ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Boston had traded Noah Vonleh and cash to the San Antonio Spurs in what was the Celtics’ first roster move of 2023.

“The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs are waiving Gorgui Dieng to create the roster spot,” Wojnarowski Tweeted.

The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs are waiving Gorgui Dieng to create the roster spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 5, 2023

The Celtics have now created an open roster spot, which will provide them with some much-needed roster flexibility as they approach the February 9 trade deadline, especially if they expect to be players in either the free agent or buyout markets. Unfortunately for Vonleh, it would appear the Spurs are planning on waiving him, thus making him an unrestricted free agent.

Vonleh, 27, appeared in 23 games for the Celtics, averaging 1.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists on 45.8% shooting from the field.

Jayson Tatum Hints At Kemba Walker Reunion

On January 6, former Celtics guard Kemba Walker was waived by the Dallas Mavericks and will become an unrestricted free agent as a result. Shortly after news broke regarding Walker’s sudden change in circumstance, ESPN’S Tim MacMahon released a Tweet that outlined the Mavericks’ thought process.

To Celtics fans’ surprise, Jayson Tatum then quote retweeted MacMahon with an eyes emoji followed by two clover leaves, which fans took as a hint that Tatum would like to see Walker return to Boston in some capacity.