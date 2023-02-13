Future Hall Of Famer Floated As Potential Celtics Target

On February 12, the Boston Celtics missed out on their top buyout target Danny Green, who joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season.

However, that doesn’t mean Boston is out of options. In fact, one player who has been available all season could be the ideal pickup to help provide cover for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – Carmelo Anthony.

The veteran scorer has been out of the NBA since his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expired at the end of last season, despite him providing valuable cover whilst his team was navigating somewhat of an injury crisis.

In 69 appearances for the purple and gold last season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1 assist per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

It’s that type of scoring ability that could entice Boston to offer Anthony a short-term deal should they strike out on their other free-agent targets in the buyout market; however, Anthony would certainly struggle to see consistent minutes and would need to accept a bit-part role similar to the one Blake Griffin is playing for the team this season.

Payton Pritchard Addresses Desire to be Traded

When speaking to the media following Boston’s February 12 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Payton Pritchard addressed his recent comments on not being traded at the February 9 trade deadline.

"I love this organization. This whole thing is about me wanting to play because that's what I love to do." Payton Pritchard wants to clear up his feelings for Boston, and his teammates after expressing wanting more playing time before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/WR6Ez2ts2P — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

“My minds already reset, and I’ve already been open about where I was at. And I’m here now. I’m a professional at the end of the day, I’m gonna work, and any minute I’m gonna play because I love to play basketball. This whole thing about what everybody’s been saying, you know, I love this city, I love this organization, I love my teammates, this is like one of the best…I’m here, and I do love it here, and I’m committed. I wanna help this team any way I can to win a championship,” Pritchard said.

Since the arrival of Malcolm Brogdon during the off-season, Pritchard has struggled to cement a consistent role within the rotation and is currently playing the lowest amount of minutes per game since entering the NBA in 2020.

Jayson Tatum Has Been Impressed With Mike Muscala

Following Mike Muscala’s debut for the Celtics against the Charlotte Hornets on February 10, Jayson Tatum shared his thoughts on how the veteran floor spacer navigated the difficulties of playing for a new team for the first time.

“I was joking with him – he hit his first shot, and we were sitting on the bench, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s big time,’” Tatum said post-game via CLNS Media. “To come to a new team, never practiced with us, come in and knock down your first shot, just as a basketball player, I know how good that felt. We can just see how important he can be for us. Big body, long arms, obviously can stretch the floor. I’m glad we got him.”