Celtics Receive Crucial Injury News on Star Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics have suffered a significant blow ahead of their November 27 contest against the Washington Wizards, as Jayson Tatum has been ruled out with an ankle sprain, per The Athletic’s Jay King.

Jayson Tatum will miss tomorrow’s game against the Wizards with a left ankle sprain, per the Celtics. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 26, 2022

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Tatum dealing with an ankle issue, though, as on November 23, Tatum was listed as questionable heading into Boston’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, although he did eventually end up playing in that game.

Speaking to the media following Tatum’s impressive performance against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, Jaylen Brown joked that Tatum was always going to participate in that game due to being matched up against fellow MVP candidate Doncic.

“He was gonna play,” Brown said. “He knew who he was matched up with. He had that game circled. Don’t let him fool y’all. He was playing the whole time.”

Unfortunately, Tatum will now miss out on the opportunity to face off against close friend, Bradley Beal, who has been having a solid start to the 2022-23 season for the Wizards.

Stephen A. Smith Expects Tatum to Challenge For MVP

Shortly after Tatum dropped of 37 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks against the Mavericks on 11-of-24 shooting, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared his belief that the St. Louis native is on the cusp of becoming a league MVP – should he sustain these early season performances.

“I think it’s time for us to start talking about Jayson Tatum as a leading candidate for league MVP honors. He’s averaging 30 on better than 45% shooting. He’s putting on a show on a night-in-night-out basis. Jaylen Brown is no joke either, but Jayson Tatum is clearly the star of this basketball team, they’re clearly the best team in the Eastern Conference right now,” Smith said.

Tatum has been exceptional this season, providing the Celtics with 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from deep, 57.9% from two-point range, and 86.9% from the free-throw line.

Tatum Praises Celtics Strength in Depth

Speaking to the media after the Celtics had defeated the Sacramento Kings on November 25, Tatum credited Boston’s strength in depth as a key reason why his team was able to overcome an impressive young Kings team.

"Just one score, one stop after another and we just try to run with it" Jayson Tatum on the momentum swings vs. Sacramento pic.twitter.com/uxhLzVNS22 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 26, 2022

“That’s why you have a team. You know, you can substitute guys. You know, Payton hasn’t played all night, come in and pick the energy up. Luke get a couple of blocks, and now we out running in transition, hit a three, and we feel better about ourselves. The crowd starts feeding off that,” Tatum said.

Tatum’s praise came after both Luke Kornet and Payton Pritchard had come off the bench in the second half of the contest to help turn the tide in Boston’s favor, sparking two large offensive runs that ensured the game was a blow-out by mid-way through the fourth quarter. Of course, Tatum was his usual impactful self with 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and a steal on 58.8% shooting from the field.

Now, the Celtics will be hoping Tatum’s absence is short-lived, and he will return to the rotation in time for when Boston faces the Charlotte Hornets on November 28.