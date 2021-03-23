Celtics Among the NBA’s Most ‘Desperate’ as Trade Deadline Looms: Report

Although the Boston Celtics dropped their latest contest to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime, they’re undoubtedly feeling better about themselves than they did just a few, short days ago.

In the wake of the loss, which came after a blowout win over the Orlando Magic, coach Brad Stevens remarked “I think the last two games have been a lot more like Celtics basketball.”

However, he also maintained that there is still work to be done in order for Boston to become the club it was expected to be entering the 2020-21 campaign. “We can build off the last two nights. And we’ve got to,” he said.

“This is disappointing, but it’s also more of who we want to look like at least.”

Recent progress notwithstanding, it has become apparent that it will likely take more than an improved effort on the hardwood to right the ship in Beantown. Roster upgrades are in order and with the NBA trade deadline hitting on Thursday, the Celtics have been rumored to be pursuing a number of different options.

According to one league insider, the team’s front office — led by GM Danny Ainge — has a distinct air of desperation heading into the deadline.

Celtics Jonesing for a Deal?

As reported by the New York Times’ Marc Stein in his latest email newsletter, the Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers are both looking a bit more eager than the other 28 teams in the Association to reverse their fortunes this week. He writes:

“The Celtics and the Clippers rank as the two most desperate teams at the deadline, given the playoff expectations they carried into the season and both clubs’ recent struggles. No less an authority than Danny Ainge, Boston’s president of basketball operations, said in a February radio interview that ‘we don’t have a good enough team,’ essentially putting public pressure on himself to do something about it.”

Stein noted that Ainge and his brain trust were initially focusing their efforts on big men whose teams are likely reluctant to deal them. Namely, the Sacramento Kings’ Harrison Barnes, John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic’s Nikola Vucevic.

He now believes they have turned their attention to Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, as well as “affordable options” like Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica or Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors.

JJ Redick Could Be a Target

While trade chatter has dominated the Celtics blogosphere for weeks now, the team will likely explore its options on the buyout market as well. Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge, whose days in San Antonio are numbered, has already been mentioned as a possibility here.

On Tuesday, another name was making waves as a possible post-deadline acquisition for the Celtics.

JJ Redick 26 Pts 5 Threes Full Highlights | Pelicans vs Suns | November 21, 2019JJ Redick 26 Pts, 2 Ast, 4 Reb | New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns – Full Game Highlights | November 21, 2019 | 2019-20 NBA Season 📌 NEW HOH BACK TO SCHOOL MERCH: hoh.world/rub4g 📌 Check out our latest products: houseofhighlights.shop/ 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights/ 📌 Follow our Twitter: twitter.com/HoHighlights 📌 SUBSCRIBE, LIKE… 2019-11-22T06:04:48Z

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick will likely get bought out by his current club and he is said to prefer a move to the Northeast, where he can be closer to his family. Although their current status as a non-contending team may work against them, the Celtics do have that geographical advantage.

Redick is having a down year in NOLA, averaging just nine points per contest and shooting 36 percent from three-point range. However, he is still respected enough as a deep threat to help create space for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest in Stevens’ offense.

READ NEXT: Devonte’ Graham Floated as Celtics Trade Target