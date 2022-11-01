Conference Rival Looking to Pry Ime Udoka Away from Celtics: Report

On November 1, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that suspended Boston Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka, was drawing interest from the Brooklyn Nets, following the departure of Steve Nash as their head coach.

According to Wojnarowski, the Celtics would be willing to let Udoka leave for another job. So, should the Nets legitimize their interest in the coach that took the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, there’s a very real chance that Udoka could be patrolling the sidelines in Brooklyn in the not-too-distant future.

Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Currently, Udoka is suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season, and his longer-term future with the Celtics franchise is anything but secure. As such, if given the opportunity to return to coaching this season, with a roster containing superstar talents such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it seems likely Udoka would agree to his official departure from the Celtics to make that move official.

Udoka was Suspended for a Breach of Organizational Policy

On September 22, Wojnarowski reported that Udoka was facing a one-season suspension from the Celtics due to a breach in organizational policy, noting that the impressive head coach had undertaken a consensual relationship with a female staff member.

“Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today,” Wojnarowski reported.

Udoka led the Celtics to a 53-31 season during his first year with the team, giving them a win percentage of 62.2% during the regular season and allowing them to finish 2nd in the Eastern Conference. Once the post-season began, Udoka’s stock rose further as he guided the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

Furthermore, the Celtics saw numerous players develop under Udoka’s tutelage, with Jayson Tatum becoming an All-NBA first-team selection, Marcus Smart winning Defensive Player of the Year, and Robert Williams making an All-NBA Defensive second team.