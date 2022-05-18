Marcus Smart & Al Horford’s Likely Playing Status for Game 2 vs. Heat Revealed: Report

Without Al Horford and Marcus Smart, the Boston Celtics didn’t have enough in the tank to overcome the Miami Heat in the opening game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

And now, attention turns to game two, which is due to take place on Thursday, May 19. Luckily, Celtics fans have been provided an update as to the injury status of their two stars, with the news being a mixed bag.

According to reports, Marcus Smart is ‘aiming’ to return to the rotation for game two, but Al Horford only has a “minuscule path” back to the lineup due to being in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Sources to @ChrisBHaynes: Celtics G Marcus Smart is aiming towards a return in Game 2 against the Heat, but Al Horford is unlikely. ➡️ https://t.co/VRMXrV3bdR pic.twitter.com/UWxBLav7v6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 18, 2022

Smart’s return will be a welcomed boost to the Celtics rotation, as his absence left them succeptible to Jimmy Butler’s physical brand of basketball on the perimeter. With the Defensive Player of the Year back on the floor, Boston should have a better chance of containing the Heat’s star wing, which should swing the series back in Boston’s favor.

Patrick Beverley Backs Smart, Horford to Swing Series

After Butler exploded for 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks, it was clear that Boston’s gameplan on how to limit the Heat star was flawed, but they lacked the strength in depth to keep him under control.

Once Smart is back in the starting lineup, it’s safe to assume he will be tasked with containing Butler, and despite the clear size advantage, Smart is Boston’s best chance of subduing Miami’s primary offensive weapon – after all, you don’t with Defensive Player of the Year for nothing.

“I don’t see the Miami Heat blowing them out game by game. You saw, they were up 10, came back in, cut it to four. But without Marcus Smart, that dog, that Defensive Player of the Year, and Al Horford, Mr. Do-it-all, Mr. Reliable, without those two, it’s going to be tough to win,” Patrick Beverley said during a recent episode of Keyshawn, JWill, and Max.

Boston Needs to Get Healthy to Win Series

Without two of their starting five, the Celtics were able to win three quarters of basketball against the Heat on May 17, however, they still managed to lose the game thanks to a dramatic collapse in the third quarter.

With games coming thick and fast (every other day) for the remainder of the playoffs, teams will be incresingly reliant on their strength in depth, something the Celtics only have through eight or nine roster spots. As such, the team can sustain losing one of their core rotation, but two? Well, now things begin to get tough.

Nesmith's chaotic energy is now working against him. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 18, 2022

Aaron Nesmith, who hasn’t played meaningful minutes since the post-season began, found himself thrust into the rotation, and while he was able to inject some energy into the team, he found himself being exploited due to his willingness to jump at pump fakes or throw himself into questionable shot contests.

As such, it’s clear Boston will need to find some form of health in the coming days, as they bid to keep this series within touching distance while waiting for Al Horford’s return. But, once fully healthy, the Celtics have an incredible opportunity to make the NBA Finals, and considering their form since the turn of the year, should be considered favorites to do so.