Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends Chilling Reminder On Partnership With Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 77 points in the Boston Celtics December 27 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Shortly after the game, Tatum reminded the media that this time last year, the common narrative was how the Celtics needed to trade either him or Brown because the pair were incapable of playing together.

“It’s crazy, you know, this time last year, y’all wanted to trade either one of us, and now, you just said Mike (Jordan) and Scottie (Pippen). So, we’re not as bad as you guys say we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie yet. We’re just two young guys that love to compete, love to try to help our team win every night… but you know, we gotta win. We gotta win when it counts most,” Tatum said.

This season, both Tatum and Brown are on track to make an All-Star team and are currently being discussed as the best duo in the NBA, so, it’s safe to assume that Celtics fans around the world are glad the Celtics stuck by their two young stars.

Jaylen Brown Credits Experience to Duo’s Growth

When speaking to the media following the game, Brown shared his belief that experience is playing a significant role in both his and Tatum’s production this season. That is why they’ve become such a dynamic pairing for the Celtics.

“I think we’ve just gotten better with experience. I think Jayson’s playing at an All-Time best level for him. We’re just coming out playing and being aggressive, I think that’s the key to it…Our teammates kind of allows it, guys who don’t get credit, Malcolm, D White, Sam Hauser, Al Horford, great floor spacers, Grant Williams, allows us to be able to play,” Brown said.

Brown has been playing some of the best basketball of his career for the Celtics this season, averaging 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 49.1% from the field, 33.8% from three-point range, and 79.1% from the free-throw line over 32 games.

Robert Williams Wants to ‘Keep The Rampage Going’

In just his fifth game of the season, Robert Williams helped the Celtics overcome the Rockets with an 11-point, 15-rebound performance, despite only playing for 20 minutes as he continues to build up his fitness.

When speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin shortly after the game, Williams noted how he’s just doing his part to help the Celtics continue their amazing start to the season.

“Felt good, felt like we played a great game as a whole, you know, as a team…I’m feeling good, honestly; just trying to figure out how I can slide in and help these guys keep the rampage going that we’ve been going on. We started the season off great. Just trying to add to that,” Williams said.

As Williams’ fitness continues to improve, he will become one of the more impactful members of the Celtics rotation, helping their defense with his elite rim protection whilst also giving their offense an extra dimension courtesy of his unique athleticism and leaping ability.

Following their win over Houston, the Celtics will now turn their attention toward the LA Clippers, who they will face on Thursday, December 29.