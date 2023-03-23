Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends Message to Paul George Following Brutal Injury

On March 22, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum took to Twitter to share a message of support for Paul George, who was once seen as one of the best wings the NBA had to offer.

George is set to miss multiple weeks following a brutal knee injury sustained by a clash of knees while competing for a rebound when playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Prayers for my dawg PG🙏🏽 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 22, 2023

“Prayers for my dawg PG,” Tatum Tweeted.

George, 32, had been having a solid season for the LA Clippers before his injury, amassing averages of 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range. Unfortunately, George is expected to miss at least two or three weeks of playing time before being re-evaluated.

Jayson Tatum Praises Robert Williams After Return

Against the Sacramento Kings on March 21, Robert Williams made his return to the rotation, having missed the team’s previous 11 games. When speaking to the media after the Celtics’ latest win, Tatum spoke about the difference Williams makes to Boston’s offense and defense when he’s on the court.

Play

Jayson Tatum Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Kings SACRAMENTO, CA — Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points as the Celtics cruised to a 132-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Tatum says the Celtics came out with something to prove. “I think we came out with purpose,” Tatum said. “Obviously disappointing loss last game. It’s all about how you respond. We played… 2023-03-22T07:33:34Z

“Obviously, we’re a lot bigger when he’s out there,” Tatum said. “It just makes us much more dynamic, I feel like, his presence, even if he’s not blocking shots, maybe he’s deterring people away from attacking the basket. He’s grabbing rebounds. Giving second and third-chance opportunities. Obviously, a lob threat. So, it was just great to have the whole team out there. Obviously, we didn’t have P [Payton Pritchard], but having the starters and having Rob back, we’re just a different team.”

Williams ended the game against the Kings with 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block while shooting 50% from the field, making two of his four shots, and now, Celtics fans will be hoping he can remain healthy as Boston head toward the postseason.

Jayson Tatum Labeled a ‘Second Tier Superstar’

During a March 20 episode of ESPN’s The Hoop Collective Podcast, Tim MacMahon was discussing the current MVP race and shared his belief that Tatum is no longer in contention following a rough few weeks since the All-Star break – noting how he believes Tatum is a second-tier superstar.

Play

Video Video related to celtics’ jayson tatum sends message to paul george following brutal injury 2023-03-23T07:13:40-04:00

“Jayson Tatum is a hell of a player,” MacMahon said. “He is a second-tier superstar. He is not, he might end up on MVP ballots, but he’s not a real MVP candidate. He is not near the level of Joel Embiid, he’s not near the level of Giannis Antetokounmpo, he’s become more and more reliant on the three-point shot and for four straight years, the volume has gone up and the percentage has gone down.”

Tatum, 25, has played in 68 games for the Celtics this season, impressing throughout and averaging 30.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.4% from deep.