Celtics Land Knicks Big Man In Latest Trade Proposal

If the Boston Celtics are in search of some additional help at the center position, then Isaiah Hartenstein could be a viable option for them.

On a January 11 episode of CLNS Media’s Vitamin C’s podcast, I explore a potential trade that could send the seven-foot center to Boston and end his difficult 41-game spell with the New York Knicks. The proposed trade looks like this:

Celtics Receive: Isaiah Hartenstein

Knicks Receive: Danilo Gallinari, Justin Jackson or Luke Kornett, a second-round draft pick

“It’s just not really a great fit for him and for the Knicks…Danilo Gallinari, a second-round pick just to sweeten the deal, and Justin Jackson. And I feel like everyone will be like, ‘oh, that’s an overpay,’ well, Gallinari’s not going to play this year, Justin Jackson’s not getting minutes anyway, you bring in Hartenstein, you open up an extra roster spot where you kind of like have some extra room in free agency and the buy-out market…If you wanna give them a big man, then maybe you give them Luke Kornet rather than Justin Jackson, so then you’re keeping a bit more balance on your roster, and you don’t have that additional big,” I said.

What Would Hartenstein Bring To The Celtics

Last season, Hartenstein was among the top 30% of big men when it came to finishing his attempts around the rim, converting 72% of his looks, while he also sat in the 12th percentile for mid-range scoring, as the Clippers made use of his size, shooting, and passing skills in the short-roll.

Furthermore, Hartenstein’s height allows him to be an impactful rebounder, and this season, he ranks in the top 9% of centers for the percentage of available offensive rebounds he’s acquired while also averaging 6.6 boards per game overall.

Knick fans are really going to enjoy the Isaiah Hartenstein experience pic.twitter.com/Sv1Kb1q3Bc — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) September 28, 2022

Most importantly, though, Hartenstein knows how to fill a backup role and plays a refined game that sees him sticking to his strengths; he might not help Boston execute a switch-heavy defense, but does project to be a better drop coverage defender than Kornet, who has shown some signs of struggle when forced to move laterally.

Jaylen Brown Heaps Praise on Robert Williams

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ January 9 victory over the Chicago Bulls, Jaylen Brown heaped praise onto the impact of Robert Williams after the Lousiana native had made his first start of the season.

“We need Rob. Rob is amazing. Rob has a special ability on offense and defense, as we’ve been able to see a little bit this year, but especially last year. So the more we integrate him and use him, the better our team will be. We got off to a hot start with other guys playing a different type of ball, but I think down the line and in the playoffs, having Rob as a critical part of our offense and defense is necessary. I think that’s something we should take a look at as we get closer to the playoffs,” Brown said.

Assuming the Celtics do return to their double-big lineup for the second half of the season, having a legitimate backup center will become increasingly important, and that could mean a trade for someone like Hartenstein becomes more of a viable reality. With the February 9 trade deadline still just under a month away, all we can do is wait and see what Brad Stevens decides to do.