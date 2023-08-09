‘Accomplished Veteran’ Pinpointed as Potential Celtics Free Agent Target

The Boston Celtics currently have two open roster spots, and will likely be looking to add some additional depth to their rotation ahead of the new NBA season.

One name that keeps cropping up for the Celtics is veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr., an unrestricted free agent after a high-scoring season with the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, Oubre’s scoring success came at the expense of his efficiency, which is likely why no team has been willing to take a chance on him since his latest contract expired.

However, Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky recently released an article that helped explained why Oubre Jr. could be a valuable addition to Boston’s roster – if the veteran can buy in to a reduced role.

The more I think about it, the more I believe that Kelly Oubre would make a ton of sense for the Celtics on a 'prove it' deal – clearly, there's limited interest in his services right now. Coming in, playing a role, and competing for a championship could improve his value. — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) August 8, 2023

“While Oubre made $12.6 million with the Hornets last season, and there are teams capable of offering him the mid-level exception if Mazzulla’s on board with how he’d fit with the Celtics and the former enticed by his opportunity for minutes on a championship contender,” Kritvitsky wrote. “…While not the cleanest fit in Mazzulla’s offense, if he’s open to the role he’d have off the bench in Boston, as a productive and versatile two-way forward, Oubre could prove a helpful addition to the Celtics’ pursuit of Banner 18.”

Oubre Jr. participated in 48 regular-season games for the Hornets last season, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field and 31.9% from 3-Point range.

Celtics Are Unlikely to Acquire Christian Wood

While Kelly Oubre Jr. could make sense as a potential wing addition for the Celtics, it would appear that a potential move to acquire Christian Wood on a veteran minimum deal is unlikely. Wood is coming off a disappointing season with the Dallas Mavericks and, surprisingly, still remains a free agent, despite his clear offensive talent.

During a recent mailbag article, where MassLive’s Brian Robb answered reader’s questions, the notion of potentially acquiring Wood was raised – with Robb noting how the veteran big man would likely want more than what Boston can offer in terms of salary.

The Celtics lineups with Al Horford and Robert Williams registered a 103.1 defensive rating in the regular season (11 mpg) and 104.3 in the playoffs (6 mpg). Adding Kristaps Porzingis now give Joe Mazzulla the option to go double bigs for the entire game. — Bill Sy (@deliberatepix) August 8, 2023

“That would certainly be a fun option to have as a fourth big, but I don’t know if Wood is looking for a bigger role if he’s going to settle for the veteran’s minimum,” Robb wrote. “There are a lot of teams out there with the mid-level exception still to use, and if Wood wants to score a new big deal in a season or two, he’s going to have to go somewhere that can give him consistent minutes.”

Given that the Celtics recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis, it’s also unclear what type of role would be available for Wood as he would enter the team as the fourth big-man in their rotation.

Celtics Owner Expects Kristaps Porzingis to Buy In

During a recent interview with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck discussed the thought process that went into identifying Kristaps Porzingis as a potential trade target. Grousbeck shared that he believes Porzingis is ready to contribute to a contending team and understands he won’t be the primary option for Boston.

“He is a committed and now seasoned and effective player,” Grousbeck told Himmelsbach. “He’s a real force…He’s so ready to shine at this stage of his career. But he sees a team concept, not the KP show. He’s continually improved over his career, and he thinks this is his prime. But he’s about the team, his teammates and the banner. He chose us…He wants to be here and he wants to win a ring.”

Kristaps Porziņģis is going to make the Celtics bigger — much bigger, writes @JaredWeissNBA. But how will he fit into the pick-and-roll alongside Jayson Tatum? How the Latvian can elevate Boston's lineup ⤵️https://t.co/jDwybJtmqZ pic.twitter.com/GavQjxRLyR — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) August 7, 2023

Porzingis is currently preparing to represent his country at the FIBA World Cup. However, once Porzingis returns to the United States and joins up with his new teammates, we will start getting a glimpse of how he’s going to fit with the Celtics, and what changes Joe Mazzulla will make to his offensive and defensive systems.

Celtics fans will be hoping that the addition of another All-Star talent will be exactly what the team needs to finally get over the hump and lift their first championship since 2008.