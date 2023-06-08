Celtics Listed Among ‘Top Landing Spots’ for Chris Paul

The Boston Celtics continue to find their name being floated in the rumor mill following their game seven loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Throughout the last few years, finding a pass-first point guard is a primary area that Celtics fans have wanted to see the front office improve. So, when The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Phoenix Suns were weighing up their options regarding veteran point guard Chris Paul on Wednesday, June 7, it made sense for the fanbase to begin dreaming.

Sources: The Suns and Chris Paul are exploring multiple options, including a trade, stretching his contract, or waiving and re-signing him in free agency. Phoenix expected to discuss trades ahead of Paul’s June 28 contract date. Story at @TheAthletic:https://t.co/5EwV2pFLZ6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 7, 2023

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the notion of adding Paul to Boston’s rotation might be more than a pipe dream, as he listed the Celtics among the ‘top landing spots’ for the 12-time All-Star.

“CP3 would be the perfect addition for an offense that, despite ranking third in half-court efficiency, too often descended into turbulence,” Favale wrote. “There is inherent variability when teams depend on the three-ball as much as the Celtics do, but they are too easily nudged away from their best practices and into turnover tumults when shots aren’t falling, or the rate of play slows.”

Paul saw the court for the Suns on 59 occasions during the regular season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

Proposed Trade Sends Out Malcolm Brogdon

Assuming the Celtics were interested in acquiring Paul, they would likely need to reduce the number of guards that are currently in their rotation. Fortunately for Boston, Malcolm Brogdon has increased his trade value after an excellent season that saw him named the Sixth Man of the Year.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky, Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets could be the ideal trade target in a deal that was featured around finding Brogdon a new home.

A Malcolm Brogdon trade could keep Payton Pritchard in Boston. But in the event the latter's playing elsewhere next season, I spent way too much time examining who or what the #Celtics could potentially get for the former Oregon Duck.https://t.co/AIxt3JnOGW — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) June 6, 2023

“The six-foot-seven hard-nosed wing is a talented and versatile defender, meshing with the calls from Boston’s players to return to an identity where defense sets the table for its success,” Krivitsky wrote. “And while this isn’t to say the former Florida Gator lives above the rim, he’d bring more athleticism. He’d also allow the Celtics to play with three wings while keeping Tatum at the three, his best position.”

Finney-Smith, 30, is seen as a three-and-d wing who prioritizes defense, so if Boston is serious about rediscovering the identity that took them to the NBA Finals in 2022, he could be a reasonable target in a potential Brogdon trade.

The Celtics Could Also Trade Payton Pritchard

According to The Athletic’s Jay King, third-year guard Payton Pritchard has made his desire to be traded in the offseason very clear to the Celtics’ front office.

Payton Pritchard has made it clear he wants to be traded this off-season, per @ByJayKing and @JaredWeissNBA. pic.twitter.com/tqSx12PYSs — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 1, 2023

“With the new onerous CBA rules looming after next season, the front office will likely have to decide in the next 12 months whether it can afford its expensive veteran depth,” King wrote. “Payton Pritchard has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer, according to multiple team sources.”

Assuming that Boston traded both Brogdon and Pritchard, they would then have the roster space, and role, to acquire Chris Paul and finally give the Celtics fanbase the pass-first point guard they’ve been clamoring for.