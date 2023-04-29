Celtics Get Major Joel Embiid Boost Ahead of Opening Game vs. Sixers

As the Boston Celtics prepare for the opening game of their second-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, they will be doing so with the knowledge that Joel Embiid is unlikely to feature.

According to Doc Rivers, who was speaking during an April 29 press conference, Embiid is unlikely to partake in the Sixers’ opening game against the Celtics as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 is doubtful according to Doc Rivers pic.twitter.com/vFgJitiHNh — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) April 29, 2023

“There is no latest,” Rivers said. “Obviously, doctors looked at him, and he didn’t do anything today. I’ll say this, if I was a betting man, I would say [he’s] doubtful for at least game one, but we’ll see…We know nothing yet…Obviously, we were hopeful for today.”

If the Celtics can play against the Sixers without Embiid in their rotation, it will provide an ideal opportunity to gain early control of the series and take advantage of their conference rivals missing a genuine MVP candidate. Embiid has been excellent for the Sixers this season, amassing an impressive statline of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field and 33% from three-point range in 66 regular season games.

Joel Embiid Has a Sprained LCL

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Joel Embiid is dealing with a sprained LCL, which could cost him the opening few games of the second-round series against the Celtics. Furthermore, upon returning to the court, Embiid could need a knee brace to protect his injury from further aggravation.

Source confirms Joel Embiid has a sprained LCL. He may have to wear a brace for the knee when he returns. There is some hope that he can play towards the beginning of the Sixers second round series but he will be playing through a knee injury@ramonashelburne was first pic.twitter.com/JxirjN0vjA — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 25, 2023

“Source confirms Joel Embiid has a sprained LCL. He may have to wear a brace for the knee when he returns. There is some hope that he can play towards the beginning of the Sixers second round series but he will be playing through a knee injury @ramonashelburn was first,” Clark reported.

Given how Boston’s offensive is heavily predicated on the perimeter, it will be interesting to see how both Rivers and Joe Mazzulla look to approach Embiid’s matchups, as he will likely be asked to operate in drop coverage due to his current injury.

Jaylen Brown Expecting a Difficult Series

Following the Boston Celtics April 28 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Jaylen Brown was asked about his expectations for the upcoming series against the Sixers, with the All-Star wing noting that both teams will be coming into the contest ready to fight for victory.

Play

Jaylen Brown on WHY the Hawks Series Was So Hard for Celtics | Postgame Interview ATLANTA, GA — Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown gave his immediate reactions after the Celtics pulled off a clutch 128-120 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Boston sealed away their fourth win to move onto the second round, and will face the Philadelphia 76ers. —————————————– FanDuel is the exclusive wagering partner of the… 2023-04-28T04:02:33Z

“We know they’re gonna bring the fight,” Brown said. “Philly’s a tough environment to win. They crowd gets involved into the game. It’s gonna be fun. We already know they got some great players in Joel Embiid, James Harden, and company. So it’s gonna be another test again. We’re gonna have to get ready to fight again, and I’m up for it, and I can’t wait.”

The Celtics and Sixers will face off in their opening game of the second round on Monday, May 1, with each team hopeful of securing a win to take early control of the series and apply pressure on their opponent. However, should Embiid be out of the Sixers’ rotation, their chances of taking an early lead will surely suffer a significant blow.