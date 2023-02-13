Celtics Payton Pritchard Addresses Recent Trade Comments

After the Boston Celtics failed to trade Payton Pritchard at the trade deadline, the third-year guard noted how he hoped to be traded during an exclusive interview with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

However, when speaking to the media following the Celtics’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Pritchard addressed those comments, sharing his commitment to the team and his desire to help them win a championship this season.

"I love this organization. This whole thing is about me wanting to play because that's what I love to do." Payton Pritchard wants to clear up his feelings for Boston, and his teammates after expressing wanting more playing time before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/WR6Ez2ts2P — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

“My minds already reset, and I’ve already been open about where I was at. And I’m here now. I’m a professional at the end of the day, I’m gonna work, and any minute I’m gonna play because I love to play basketball. This whole thing about what everybody’s been saying, you know, I love this city, I love this organization, I love my teammates, this is like one of the best…I’m here, and I do love it here, and I’m committed. I wanna help this team any way I can to win a championship,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard has participated in 41 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range.

Pritchard Wants to Play a Bigger Role

During a recent appearance on the Point Forward Podcast, which is hosted by Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, Pritchard discussed his desire to have a larger role on a team in the near future, as he wants to play more and make a larger contribution to a teams success.

Payton Pritchard joins Point Forward podcast | “You gotta tell yourself, ‘I’m still HIM.’” | S2 E14 Co-hosts Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner welcome a key player on the defending Eastern Conference champions, point guard PAYTON PRITCHARD. A four-time state champion as a high school player in Oregon who then had a successful four-year college career at the University of Oregon, the 25-year-old Pritchard is now a key bench player for a… 2023-01-29T01:01:03Z

“I definitely do. It’s obviously what I work for. I think that’s what Brad and them know, too. We’ve had that discussion but — a bigger role. I want to be part of a winning culture but I want to also help that, be a really big piece of that. I’m not saying it’s the best player on the team but I don’t know what my future holds unless I can take that next step. I don’t know what it is in five or 10 years but I just want to look back and know that I put my best foot forward,” Pritchard said.

Unfortunately for Pritchard, that role doesn’t project to be on the cards with the Celtics, as their deep guard rotation ensures that he will remain the team’s fourth-choice guard for the foreseeable future.

Celtics Offered Pritchard in Jakob Poeltl Trade

According to a February 9 report by Masslive’s Brian Robb, the Celtics offered Pritchard as part of a trade package for Jakob Poeltl, which the San Antonio Spurs ultimately rejected as they chose to accept an offer from the Toronto Raptors.

New: Spurs declined Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl before dealing big man to Raptors league sources tell MassLive. Details on Boston's offer and what may come next for Celtics on deadline day https://t.co/HG0p1WGDrC — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 9, 2023

“League sources tell MassLive that Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari, and multiple future second-round picks for the big man ahead of Thursday’s deal. Ultimately, the Spurs elected to go with the Raptors’ offer which included a top-6 protected first-round pick for 2024, two future second-round picks, and center Khem Birch,” Robb reported.

The Celtics will now be hoping Pritchard can play a role (however small) in their push for their first championship since 2008, a task which will require the team to overcome the final hurdle of making it through the NBA Finals.