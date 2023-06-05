Celtics Pegged as Potential Trade Candidates for Hornets ‘Ignitable’ Wing

Wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Celtics over the last two seasons, as Brad Stevens has struggled to find reliable cover for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Cody Martin of the Charlotte Hornets could be an ideal trade target to help resolve that issue.

“A knee injury effectively wiped out his 2022-23 season—he suited up just seven times for the Hornets—but if he gets healthy this summer, he can build off what appeared to be a breakout campaign the season prior,” Buckley wrote. “Hustle and defense are probably Martin’s primary selling points, but he has shown flashes of playmaking, off-the-dribble creation, and ignitable outside shooting.”

Before suffering his injury, Martin was enjoying somewhat of a breakout for the Charlotte Hornets, ending the 2021-22 NBA season with averages of 7.7 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 71 appearances.

Given his recent injury history, the Celtics may be able to land Martin on a cut-price deal should they decide to open the lines of communication with Mitch Kupchak.

Celtics Add Sam Cassell to Coaching Staff

Another area where the Celtics have been lacking over the past season is their assistant coaching. Having lost Will Hardy before the start of the 2022-23 season and Damon Stoudamire around the All-Star break, Joe Mazzulla had to make do with a minuscule backroom team.

However, on Sunday, June 4, the Celtics moved to start rebuilding the coaching staff, adding former Celtics champion and highly-rated assistant coach Sam Cassell to the mix.

Sam Cassell has agreed to join the Boston Celtics coaching staff under Joe Mazzulla, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2023

Since ending his playing career in 2008, Cassell has amassed 14 years of coaching experience, having been on the bench of the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. As such, Boston has solved an area of needed by providing Joe Mazzulla with an experienced assistant to help him navigate the ups and downs of an NBA season.

Paul Pierce Recently Called for Sam Cassell in Boston

During a June 2 episode of KG Certified, Celtics legend Paul Pierce was vocal in his belief that the Celtics should target an experienced assistant coach, noting how Sam Cassell would be his first choice.

“I’m going to add to what I got right now. I’ve got to add to it. It’s already good! I’ve got to add to it. It’s already there. So, I’m bringing Mazzulla back, but maybe I’m bringing in a veteran coach, like Sam Cassell. Some influence on the bench,” Pierce said. “Respect. A champion. Been a coach. Understands what it takes.”

It would appear that both Pierce and Stevens were on the same page, as just a few days later, Boston announced Cassell’s arrival to the team’s staff. Nevertheless, Cassell should not be the last addition to Mazzulla’s coaching team, as the front office continues to rebuild from the shock suspension and then the departure of Ime Udoka.

Of course, once the coaching staff has been upgraded, attention will quickly turn toward the playing staff, with Grant Williams’ impending free agency likely sitting atop of the list. We can also assume that some trades will likely occur, be it moves to improve the fringes or a bigger deal to revamp the outlook of the rotation.