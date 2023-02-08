Celtics Predicted to Go ‘All the Way in’ Landing Former MVP in Deadline Blockbuster

With just one day remaining until the NBA trade deadline passes, the Boston Celtics are still being linked with a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.

According to Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, Boston could package Jaylen Brown with Derrick White, and future draft picks to entice the Brooklyn Nets to part ways with their veteran superstar before the deadline closes at 3 pm on February 9.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Celtics get: Kevin Durant

Nets get: Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick swap.

If Brad Stevens trades Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant I will riot — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) February 6, 2023

“The Celtics add a true second superstar alongside Jayson Tatum and lean as far as humanly possible into this season’s title chase. Having come within two wins of a championship in 2022, Boston knows it’s only a marginal improvement away from the promised land. Durant, if healthy, would put the Celtics over the top,” Hughes wrote.

Durant, 34, knows what it takes to win a championship, having won two with the Golden State Warriors, and from a talent standpoint, would be an upgrade over Jaylen Brown, who has been having a strong season thus far.

Nets Changing Stance on Trading Kevin Durant

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who was speaking on a February 8 episode of The Hoop Collective, Brooklyn might have changed their stance in regards to trading Durant following the deal which saw Kyrie Irving head out West to join the Dallas Mavericks.

“Now that Kyrie has been traded, maybe the Nets’ position on not trading Durant as it really was kind of last summer may change,” Windhorst said, “That is an interesting development that has happened over the last 48 hours since the Kyrie trade from people that I’ve talked to.”

The Nets' position on not trading Kevin Durant may change, per Brian Windhorst “That is an interesting development that has happened over the last 48 hours since the Kyrie trade from people that I've talked to.” 👀 (h/t @RealGM ) pic.twitter.com/3Dmu9t7I2I — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2023

While other teams around the league may also be in line to fight for Durant’s signature, the Celtics will likely have enough talent on offer to jump to the front of the line, should they feel that adding the veteran star represents their best chance at winning a championship for the first time since 2008.

Celtics Are Not Keen on Trading Derrick White

On February 7, CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith reported that a league source had discussed Derrick White’s availability in trade talks around the deadline, noting how the Celtics had set a seemingly unattainable price for any interested party.

Celtics trade intel two days from the deadline@KeithSmithNBA says things are heating up with trade talks and here’s what he’s hearing as it pertains to Boston https://t.co/VUySqSiJhZ pic.twitter.com/c2794jqctS — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) February 7, 2023

“White has a ton of value, because he can play both guard spots, on- and off-ball and he can defend most small forwards too. And, for Boston, he fills in for (Marcus) Smart and (Malcolm) Brogdon, who both get hurt a lot. They’ve set a price no one is going to meet,” The source told Smith.

Whether Boston would change their stance if the return were Kevin Durant would remain to be seen, but given the Celtics’ embarrassment of riches at the guard position, it is plausible that they would be willing to part ways with the former San Antonio Spurs guard – especially as part of a blockbuster deal.

The Celtics are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers on February 8, one day before the deadline closes.