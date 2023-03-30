Proposed Trade Ships Jaylen Brown to Western Conference Foe, Lands Stud Wing

The Boston Celtics have just over a season to convince Jaylen Brown to remain with the team long-term and ink a new deal when his current one expires in the summer of 2024.

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, the Celtics could potentially look to part ways with Brown this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season – with Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans a potential trade candidate.

Brandon Ingram is a hooper’s hooper pic.twitter.com/vYbpQwINI4 — Charlie Cummings (@klaytheist11) March 29, 2023

“The Celtics might need some draft compensation to account for Brandon Ingram’s injury history, but in terms of talent, this feels pretty even,” Bailey wrote. “Brown has the edge in defense and efficiency. Ingram is a better handler and shot-creator. There’s a universe in which both Boston and New Orleans want more of what the other player offers.”

Ingram, 25, has only played in 39 games for the Pelicans this season, but when healthy, has looked like an All-Star level scorer, averaging 24.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and knocking down 40.4% of his looks from the perimeter.

Celtics Unlikely to Secure Blockbuster Deal

According to a March 24 article for MassLive, Celtics analyst Brian Robb shared his belief that should Boston look to move on from Jaylen Brown; they would struggle to get a blockbuster-level return.

To preface this, Robb was responding to a question from reader ‘Mike S,’ who was floating the idea of a potential trade with the Atlanta Hawks that would see Dejounte Murray and Onyeka Okongwu heading to Boston.

New #Celtics mailbag features a few Jaylen Brown future hypotheticals along with a closer look at the team's unsettled draft pick situation for June https://t.co/HKpvFThgUY — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 24, 2023

“There’s little doubt Atlanta will be one of the teams worth keeping an eye on with Brown giving his roots there,” Robb wrote. “To be honest, I’d be surprised if Atlanta is willing to offer that good of a deal for Brown if he wants out of Boston. Murray is a borderline All-Star and Okongwu is a terrific big man prospect having a great second season. If Brown doesn’t want to re-sign in Boston, that’s about as good of a haul that they could hope for with the lack of leverage they would have in that situation. Would expect less in said scenario, which is why the Celtics surely hope they never have to face it.”

Brown, 26, made his second All-Star team this season and has been a vital part of Boston’s rotation, averaging 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 49.4% shooting from the field and 34% shooting from deep.

Jaylen Brown ‘Could Jump Ship’ in Free Agency

According to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, there is a genuine chance that Brown could look to leave the Celtics once his current deal expires.

Jaylen Brown addresses his recent comments about #Celtics future pic.twitter.com/0GKsbzWWgA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2023

“One reason the Hawks are trying to unload (John) Collins is to get that cap space and be in position to add someone, another star, with Trae,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “It is not easy to get free agents to Atlanta but Jaylen Brown would be different—they want to be in position, at least, to make a move if he wants to be there. I think there is not question they are watching the situation with him. Closely.”