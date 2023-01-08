Celtics Robert Williams Addresses Potential Bench Role

Following the Boston Celtics‘ 121-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, star big man Robert Williams spoke with the media, answering questions surrounding his current role off the team’s bench.

“I’m here for whatever. Obviously, they’re trying to be careful, you know, make the smart decision. And, if the guys out there are rolling, they rolling. So, whether it’s 12 or, like you said, 30 (minutes), I’m there…I enjoy playing the game. Coming off the bench, I feel like I’ve been able to be decisive on where we need to insert energy, just watching everything. But, like I said, whether it’s starting or coming off the bench, I’m there,” Williams said.

In what was just his ninth game of the season, Williams reminded everybody what he’s capable of, ending the contest against the Spurs with 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 4 blocks while shooting 83.3% from the field.

Jayson Tatum Wants Willams Back In The Starting Lineup

During his own post-game press conference, Jayson Tatum spoke of his desire to have Williams reinserted into the Celtics’ starting lineup, noting how he wants to spend as much time as possible with the Lousiana native on the court.

"I asked him, 'are you still on minute restriction?' and he was like 'nah.'

“Whether he starts or comes off the bench, (I) just want him on the floor…Want him healthy. And want to be on the floor with him at the same time as much as possible. So, you know, I’m gonna start, so I would like Rob to start, but, you know, whatever’s best for the team, he’ll do that. And, you know, as much as I can be on the court with him as possible, you know, I think [that] makes us better,” Tatum said.

Since returning to Boston’s rotation, Williams is averaging 7.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 83.8% from the field. As such, it makes sense why Williams could find himself back in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

Jaylen Brown Is Impressed With Robert Williams

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ December 27 victory over the Houston Rockets, Jaylen Brown took a moment to praise the impact Williams has made since returning from injury.

“Rob has come back, been high energy; he’s getting a rhythm and a flow into the offense. He’s being a great setter, as he’s always been. He’s protecting the rim like he always does. We’ve gotten some lobs to him; he’s being a high activity offensive rebounder. And Rob can pass the ball too. He’s somebody that we can throw it to and play out of an action with him…Rob is special for us. He was special for us last year,” Brown said.

The Celtics will now be hoping that Williams can remain healthy and help propel them to even greater heights as they look to continue their incredibly strong start to the regular season and put themselves in the best possible position to challenge for an NBA championship later this year. Still, it will be interesting to see if Mazzulla does make changes to his starting lineup or whether he believes Williams’ best role is as an energy guy off the bench.