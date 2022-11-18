Celtics Unlikely to Trade for Former Lottery Pick

The Boston Celtics are having to use a makeshift big-man rotation as Robert Williams continues his recovery from surgery.

Since the new NBA season began, Celtics fans have been discussing a potential trade, in the hopes that Boston can land an upgrade at the backup center spot, although such a deal is yet to materialize. However, according to Masslive’s Brian Robb, any hopes of making a deal with the Orlando Magic for Wendell Carter Jr. is highly unlikely, as Boston doesn’t have significant interest in acquiring the 2017 lottery pick.

“I don’t think it exists at this point. He makes too much money for the Celtics to disrupt their current rotation for him and he doesn’t push the needle enough to make that worth doing for this team. Would be nice insurance behind Rob Williams but Celtics would have to give up too much to get him,” Robb wrote.

New: The Celtics have had a lot of their depth tested during their eight-game winning streak and it's apparent already some strategic front office decisions are paying off https://t.co/Pdim1KEVtz — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 17, 2022

Carter Jr. has been in excellent form to begin the new season, averaging 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% shooting from deep. It’s that three-point shooting that has Celtics fans dreaming of adding the Georgia native, as it fits in with Joe Mazzulla’s offensive system.

Celtics ‘Interested’ in Jakob Poeltl Wendell Carter Jr. isn’t the only big man to find his name floated in conjunction with the Celtics. In fact, on November 16, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Boston has recently shown interest in Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs. Play

What's the ceiling for the Celtics this season? | The Hoop Collective The Hoop Collective discuss the Boston Celtics' early success this season. #thehoopcollective #nba #celtics ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on… 2022-11-16T15:22:42Z Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life The question is, 'does this team need to go out and get another big man who can defend?' The name that has come up that people have speculated has been Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs. They did a deal with the Spurs last year, obviously, for Derrick White…The Celtics are in the tax for the first time in a while. They're willing to spend. They can trade a first-round pick… Poeltl makes $9.3 (million). That's not a huge salary to try to get up there and match. If they're willing to include a pick, the Celtics can do it," Windhorst said. Poeltl is a different style of center to Carter Jr, due to his limited shooting ability, but his defense could make him the ideal backup to Robert Williams, especially when factoring in his experience as a starter and as a rotational big.

Celtics Expected to ‘Control The Market’ For Al Horford

Once this NBA season reaches it’s inevitable conclusion, veteran big man Al Horford will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Celtics will need to negotiate new terms if they wish to retain him for the final few years of his career.

According to a Western Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, the Celtics will likely control the market for Horford given his age and the needs of projected cap space teams.

From yesterday — only at @HeavyOnSports:@Al_Horford reveals the plan for his basketball future… He also has some very interesting things to say about this year's @Celtics.https://t.co/IOcUrsEi2J — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) November 16, 2022

“Most of the teams with money next year are young…They’re not going to be lining up to give Horford a big contract. The Celtics will control the market on that. They’ll be fair to him but they are a tax team and they’ll need to watch every dime,” The executive told Deveney.

Horford has already begun to re-design his offensive game, as he battles with remaining impactful at an increasing age, and as such, is shooting 44.4% from deep on 4.5 attempts per game – something which could ensure he remains an important cog in the Celtics rotation for the foreseeable future.