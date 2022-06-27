Celtics Urged to Reunite Former Spurs Guard with Ime Udoka

Improving the bench will be a top priority for the Boston Celtics this summer, with an additional guard high on their shopping list.

The Celtics’ lack of playmaking was sorely exposed during their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, as was their limited three-point shooting. As such, it makes sense to believe that Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office will look to remedy that issue in the off-season, most likely by shoring up the guard rotation off the bench.

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Patty Mills should be a primary target due to his playmaking and three-point shooting ability. Of course, Mills would walk into the Celtics locker room with multiple pre-existing relationships, but it’s his friendship with former San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka that could prove to be the most beneficial.

“Speaking of Udoka connections… Mills and Udoka go way back, having spent seven seasons together on the Spurs (2012 to 2019) when Udoka was an assistant in San Antonio…Mills might be past his prime, but he’s still a solid facilitator and an above-average shooter who doesn’t turn the ball over and has a championship on his résumé,” Forsberg wrote in his June 25 article.

Mills currently has a player option worth $6.2 million on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, but he could choose to opt out given the current situation with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and a reunion with Udoka might be too good to pass up.

Mills Impressed in Brooklyn

Despite the Nets having a turbulent 2021-22 NBA season, where they consistently struggled to have their best players on the floor, Mills found a way to string together a consistent season – earning him praise from media around the league.

In 81 regular-season games, Mills averaged 11.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per outing while shooting 40% from three and 40.8% from the field – it’s worth noting the veteran guard split his time between being a starter and coming off the bench, with 48 out of his 81 appearances coming in the starting five.

Unfortunately, Mills failed to have a similar impact during the post-season, where the Celtics swept his team in the opening round. In his four post-season appearances, Mills averaged 6.3 points, and one rebound per game while shooting 53.8% from deep and 56.3% from the field.

Mills Arrivial Could Hinder Payton Pritchard

While adding Mills to the Celtics rotation would clearly improve their bench unit, his arrival could spell trouble for Payton Pritchard. The sophomore guard struggled for consistent minutes during the first half of the season, as Dennis Schroder’s arrival had blocked his path.

Mills’ presence on the roster could have a similar effect, as Udoka would be inclined to give the veteran a large bench role due to his effectiveness as a scorer and playmaker. However, Pritchard has proven himself to be a consistent presence on offense and a dog on defense – meaning the Celtics front office might choose to continue developing him off the bench rather than putting another roadblock in front of him.

Regardless of what happens, it’s becoming clear that Udoka has relationships with players across the league, and when you couple that with Boston’s recent finals run, they’re clearly emerging as a destination for talented veterans looking to contend for a ring.