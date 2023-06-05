Celtics Targeting Conference Rival’s Assistant After Sam Cassell Hire: Report

The Boston Celtics will be on the lookout for more assistant coaches this offseason. After they added former Celtics champion Sam Cassell, who was previously an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers, to Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff, they are targeting another assistant on a conference rival.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on the June 5 episode of “Good Word with Goodwill” that the Celtics are targeting Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee.

“I heard Charles Lee, the Bucks assistant, who’s been involved in all these head coaching searches, is someone that Boston’s trying to target here,” Fischer said. “They’re clearly looking at veteran, respected dudes. Boston’s not messing around trying to upgrade the staff and add some veteran talent.

Play

NBA Finals Game 2 Reaction | Good Word with Goodwill Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer talk about the Miami Heat taking game 2 of the NBA Finals and how it happened before turning their sights on the NBA coaching carousel, which saw Frank Vogel hired in Phoenix and Sam Cassell joining Joe Mazzulla’s staff in Boston. 00:00 – Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (Series tied 1-1)… 2023-06-05T06:35:30Z

Much like the Sixers, the Bucks are also going through some major coaching changes, as they fired Mike Budenholzer and have replaced him with Adrian Griffin as head coach. Although, it remains to be seen if Lee will leave the Bucks following Budenholzer’s firing like Cassell left the Sixers after they fired Doc Rivers.

The Celtics are reportedly losing three of their assistants, Mike Moser, Ben Sullivan, and Aaron Miles – as reported by Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe – to the Houston Rockets this offseason on top of losing Damon Stoudamire, who left during the 2022-23 season.

Paul Pierce Suggested Celtics Hire Sam Cassell

Celtics legend Paul Pierce explained why he believed that the Celtics should look into hiring his former teammate and fellow Celtics champion as an assistant.

“You can’t keep bringing in new voices,” Pierce said on the June 2 episode of “KG Certified.” “I’m going to add to what I got right now. I’ve got to add to it. It’s already good! I’ve got to add to it. It’s already there. So, I’m bringing Mazzulla back, but maybe I’m bringing in a veteran coach, like Sam Cassell. Some influence on the bench. Respect. A champion. Been a coach. Understands what it takes.”

Play

Video Video related to celtics targeting conference rival’s assistant after sam cassell hire: report 2023-06-05T14:13:01-04:00

The Celtics apparently agreed with Pierce, as they have now hired Cassell to be part of Mazzulla’s staff. Ever since his playing days ended in 2009, Cassell has found a second career in the NBA as an assistant coach, having been one under the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Sixers, and now Celtics.

Danny Ainge Says Joe Mazzulla is Better Than Ime Udoka

Former Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge gave his thoughts on how the Celtics fared while talking with The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. He included that he believed that Joe Mazzulla is a better coach than his predecessor, Ime Udoka.

“This team found joy. They were inconsistent, but they were rooting for each other. They were all defending Joe in the media,” Ainge told Shaughnessy. “You see Joe’s toughness and stubbornness. He’s a relentless worker. He has a passion to learn. Joe is a leader, and I think this was a difficult situation with the high expectations the team had coming in. I don’t think there’s anybody there that doesn’t believe that Joe is better than Ime (Udoka) as a coach.”