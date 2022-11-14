Injured Celtics Forward Gives Update on Rehab: ‘I Don’t Give Up!’

Ever since he re-tore his ACL weeks before training camp was supposed to start, Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been posting updates about his rehab every step of the way before his eventual return to the court.

Gallinari posted another update, Gallinari posted a short video of him lifting weights with the caption, “This stop is beginning to weigh on me. But I don’t give up!”

After Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Gallinari tore his ACL on September 2, he said that the recovery time for an ACL tear is anywhere between six to 12 months.

The Celtics and Gallinari worked together this week on a complete, thorough analysis following the knee injury on Saturday during FIBA play for Italy. The typical ACL recovery time ranges from 6-to-12 months. https://t.co/dg86TQUjoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

Since Gallinari tore his ACL in late-August, there is a scenario in which he could return at the very earliest by March or April, but that remains to be seen. Since the start of the season, Gallinari has appeared on every Celtics injury report alongside Robert Williams III, who is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Oklahoma City: Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) – OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 13, 2022

Gallinari Not Ruling Out Return

On October 11, Gallinari spoke to reporters for the first time since suffering his injury. When asked if he had ruled out a return this season, Gallinari did not give a definitive answer, but instead detailed his approach with his rehab.

“I’m just taking (rehab) day-by-day,” Gallinari told reporters. “That’s the best way to approach a rehab and approach an injury like this, to take it day-by-day and not really think about what’s going to happen in the future. So that’s the approach that I have.”

Gallinari originally tore that ACL back in 2013 when he played for the Denver Nuggets. After tearing it while they were playing the Dallas Mavericks late in the season, he missed the entirety of the 2013-14 season on top of the rest of the 2012-13 season. Because he’s been through it before, he knows what’s coming with his recovery.

“The good and the bad thing is that I’ve been through this already, so I know what to expect,” Gallinari said. “But it’s always tough, especially when you approach a situation like this, coming to play for the Celtics, ready to help the team winning. It’s tough, but nothing I can do about it. We’re here, and now we gotta focus on the rehab.”

While he’s out rehabbing, Gallinari said what his plans are regarding his involvement with the team.

“I want to stay close to the team so the more I can stay with the team in Boston and when they need me to go to travel with the team, I definitely want to stay close to the team.”

Exec Says Boston’s Not Trading Gallinari

The contract Gallinari signed with Boston over the summer will become trade eligible on December 15. However, an Eastern Conference executive explained why the Celtics are not trading him.

“They can’t trade Gallinari,” the exec said. “I mean, they could, but it would hurt their reputations among players and agents. They sign a guy who really wanted to be there, and he gets hurt, so you dump him? That is a bit too cold. They have been smart to play Sam Hauser, but that does not mean they will move Gallinari.”

The exec added why it would be hard to trade him even if they wanted to.

“It would be tough anyway because he has an option for next year.”