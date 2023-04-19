Dejounte Murray Issues Strong Statement After Celtics Defeat Hawks

On April 18, the Boston Celtics won their second straight game against the Atlanta Hawks to go 2-0 up in their first-round playoff series.

Despite Boston’s victory, there were moments when they struggled to contain Dejounte Murray, especially in the third quarter when he was singlehandedly willing his team back into the contest. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Murray’s heroics weren’t rewarded, as the Celtics continued to pound the paint en route to a victory.

When speaking to the media following the game, Murray credited the Celtics for handling their business on their home court before warning them that the Hawks intend to do the same when the teams face off in Atlanta later this week.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 Postgame: Quin Snyder, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic

“They got a bunch of great players over there. But at the end of the day, I gotta still go and watch film, go through it at practice, figure out what we did today, and we’ll go from there,” Murray said. “But, I’m pretty sure we’ll try to figure it out. The took care of business here, at home. And, that’s the great thing about the playoffs, we get to go home and take care of business.”

Murray ended the game with 29 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals while shooting 45.8% from the field and 53.8% from deep on 7-of-13 shooting.

Joe Mazzulla Details What Dejounte Murray Said

During Murray’s hot third-quarter run, he was caught on camera talking to the Celtics bench following a made basket. Yet, according to head coach Joe Mazzulla, Murray wasn’t being antagonistic but rather was embracing the competitive nature of the playoffs.

"He was asking how my day was going." 😂 Joe Mazzulla reacts to Dejounte Murray's trash talk

“He was talking to me,” Mazzulla said. “He just asked how my day was going. He’s a great kid. I’ve gotten to know him from the people through the Spurs organization.”

Of course, we will never know what was actually said between Murray and Boston’s bench, but judging by the lack of animosity throughout the remainder of the game, it’s safe to assume it was all taken in good spirits.

Quin Snyder Name Drops Jayson Tatum

When addressing the media following the Hawks latest loss, head coach Quin Snyder discussed the defensive adjustments his team will need to make if they want to get themselves back into the current series.

Quin Snyder: Hawks Know the IMPORTANCE of Game 2 vs Celtics

“We gotta be better at the point of attack,” Snyder said. “I think we can do that. Some of that’s, again, you’re not going to do it all the time. You know, Jayson Tatum is a pretty good player. There are a few others that are pretty good, too. But those are a couple of things. You know, obviously, you see the film, and you got a couple of days, and you really dig in.”

Tatum had a solid outing for the Celtics, finding his offensive rhythm from multiple levels on the floor and walking away from the contest with a statline of 29 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 54.5% shooting from the field and 55.6% shooting from deep.

Boston will face Atlanta on Friday, April 21, in what will be game three of their series, where another Celtics victory would put them one game away from progressing into the second round.