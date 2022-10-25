Ex-Celtics Guard Called ‘Undoubtedly’ Better Point Guard Than Lakers Star

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown they have not made any progress following the end of last season. After finishing the 2021-22 season with a 33-49 record, which not only put them out of the playoff picture but out of the play-in picture too, the Lakers have started the season 0-3.

At the center of their problems is Russell Westbrook. Three games into the season, Westbrook is putting up 10.3 points while shooting 28.9 percent from the field and 8.3 percent from three. Kirk Goldsberry went into further detail on Westbrook’s struggles.

Russell Westbrook has made 3 of 17 jump shots this season. Also, he is the only player that has attempted a jump shot with under 30 seconds to go and 15+ seconds left on the shot clock with their team up by 1 possession in the last 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/DrH8UEs2L9 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) October 24, 2022

On October 24, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor wrote an article detailing the Lakers’ issues, which centered around Westbrook’s struggles on the team. In the article, he pointed out that former Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder is “undoubtedly” a better option than Westbrook at this point for the Lakers.

“ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a trade involving Westbrook isn’t likely until after Thanksgiving. That’s around the same time that Dennis Schröder, who at this point is undoubtedly a better point guard than Westbrook, could return from his thumb surgery,” O’Connor said.

Schroder re-joined the Lakers after spending the 2021-22 season with the Celtics and the Houston Rockets.

Lakers Will Target Former Celtics Target

In O’Connor’s article, O’Connor reported that the Lakers will look at trade options for Westbrook, which include talks with the Indiana Pacers regarding Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

“Los Angeles will explore trade combinations with the Pacers that involve center Myles Turner and/or wing Buddy Hield. Those talks are currently on hold, but Turner and Hield would both add much-needed shooting, and Turner would provide rim-protection depth behind the oft-injured Davis,” O’Connor said.

During the 2020 Offseason, the Celtics were in trade discussions with the Pacers involving Turner when the two sides were discussing a possible sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward. That, of course, did not come to fruition once Hayward signed a max contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

Kevin Garnett Sends Encouraging Words to Westbrook

Not only has Russell Westbrook not played well for the Lakers, but when the fans have thrown insults at him, he has not taken them well.

Fan: "Westbrook you suck ass" Russell Westbrook: "What'd you say?" Fan: "C'mon baby, we need you." The switch up when confronted 💀 pic.twitter.com/IA5sJDomzA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 22, 2022

On October 24, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent some encouraging words to Westbrook in light of his struggles with the Lakers.

“Westbrook looks like he’s checked all the way out,” Garnett said. “It doesn’t look like he’s in that space, but man, I’m gonna pray for Russ. Hold your head, man. I know how this shit can be, man. It’s a long year. Whatever you gotta do, man. Find your love. Find your passions. Reset yourself and remember why you do this.”

"I'm gonna pray for Russ. Hold your head man. I know how this sh*t can be man. It's a long year… Reset yourself and remember why you do this." Kevin Garnett with some encouraging words for Russell Westbrook 💯 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/qgyD0c2fHC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 24, 2022

It’s not fun to be on a team who went into the season hoping to win a title, which they won two years ago. Especially in Westbrook’s case since he’s getting the lion’s share of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles since being traded to the team in 2021.

Before Garnett joined the Celtics in 2007, he advanced past the first round only once in his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which caused many to wonder if he truly was a winning player. While Garnett would later prove that he was not too long after joining the Celtics, he had gotten emotional in interviews when discussing his desire and struggles to win.

In essence, Garnett knows what Westbrook is going through.