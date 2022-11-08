Celtics Urged to Target Former No. 3 Overall Pick With DPE

With Danilo Gallinari potentially missing the entire 2022-23 season while rehabbing from a torn ACL, the NBA granted the Boston Celtics a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: The Boston Celtics have been granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception by the NBA for the loss of Danilo Gallinari. March 10 deadline for the Celtics to use the DPE. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 7, 2022

The Celtics can use the exception either to trade for someone who makes $3.23 million or less or sign someone outright in free agency. On the Vitamin C’s podcast, Heavy Sports’ Adam Taylor listed Derrick Favors as one possible option the Celtics could look into.

“He’s big, strong, he can rebound, he can defend. He’s more like an Al Horford, where he kind of guards the angles rather than guards the man. He really forces you to go weak, which is when you’re going onto your weaker hand. Offensively, he’s going to be able to battle for offensive rebounds, give you some post moves, give you some hustle,” Taylor said.

Taylor also explained why the Celtics may not want him, but it would all depend on if he fits what they want.

“(He’s) not going to stretch the floor for you, so I’m not sure whether Joe Mazzulla would like that,” Taylor said. “He seems to really like that five-out offense. I’m a big fan of it too, but if you wanted more of a traditional center, I feel like Derrick Favors is probably your best bet. Not as old as Dwight Howard, not as much miles on the clock, but he doesn’t come with the pedigree as a guy like Dwight Howard, who’s a surefire Hall of Famer.”

Play

WHO Can Celtics Target with the DPE? On Monday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Boston Celtics had applied and been granted a Disabled Player Exception (DPE) of roughly $3.23 Million for the injury of Danilo Gallinari. The exception must be used by March 10th or it will expire, and the Celtics can only bring in one player with… 2022-11-08T07:04:08Z

After acquiring him from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets waived Favors before the season started.

Markieff Morris A Possible Option

Taylor also listed Markieff Morris as someone the Celtics could potentially acquire with the exception. Morris currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets, who are currently 4-7, and is being paid $2.9 million.

Taylor explained why Morris’ demeanor and skillset could be a good fit for the Celtics.

“I think he gives you a little bit of an edge,” Taylor said. “He definitely plays a little more like a bully. So, if you’re looking for a little bit more of that aggressive kind of enforcer vibe, I feel like he gives you that. I think that three-point ball being there helps, and he gives you a little more size.”

Morris also has playoff experience to his name, as he won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. The season is still young, so the Nets have from now until the trade deadline to decide which direction they’ll go.

One Option Crossed Off the Board

While the Celtics look at their options with their DPE, Dwight Howard is no longer one of them. Howard announced that he is going to play overseas for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.

Dwight Howard has signed to play with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan, he announced on social media. (via @DwightHoward) pic.twitter.com/UrgxDt6n6U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 8, 2022

Before his announcement, Howard explained to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay why he would have fit with the Celtics.

“I feel like I could have been the Bill Russell in this era with that team,” Howard said. “I’m all about defense. I understand it on a different level… I felt like me going to the Celtics and helping them get back that championship pedigree. They was right there last year. I feel like me being a vet, helping out some of those young guys, those young bigs.”