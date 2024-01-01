Derrick White Gives Simple Answer to Why He Refused to Challenge Victor Wembanyama

A year ago, Derrick White led the Boston Celtics in blocked shots. The 6-foot-4 guard isn’t afraid to mix it up with the big boys.

White, however, had a chance to make an effort to block San Antonio Spurs 7-foot-4 rookie center Victor Wembanyama during Boston’s 134-101 victory on Sunday, December 31, but he thought better of it.

Derrick White: ‘I’m Not an Idiot’

White has a knack for the basketball. He’s easily one of the best shot-blocking guards in the NBA and he has a sneaky way of finding a way to get a piece of the ball on defense.

During Sunday’s win over the Spurs, Wembanyama broke free and was ahead of the back on his way in for a layup. White found himself trailing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft who is a full foot taller. Instead of sneaking up behind Wembanyama and challenging him, White simply ran past him and let the Spurs big man go in for a dunk.

White gave a simple answer when asked about what he was thinking on the play.

"I'm not an idiot." D-White talks about passing up the chance to block Wembanyama on that breakaway 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LnKBP70FnI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 1, 2024

“I’m not an idiot,” White joked after the game, per NBC Sports Boston. “I was hoping he would take another dribble, but he just picked it up, and I never saw it again. I was just trying to get out of the way. I assumed he was going to take one more dribble, but that was crazy.”

Wembanyama won that battle, but White and the Celtics won the war. White finished with 17 points and led the Boston starters with five assists in the lopsided win. The victory was Boston’s sixth in a row. The Celtics improved to an NBA-best record of 26-6.

White Got Plenty of All-Star Love on the Road

White has played a significant role in helping the Celtics jump out to their impressive start. He’s averaging a career-high 17.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. He jumped into the starting rotation after the Celtics traded veteran guard Marcus Smart in a three-team deal that brought back Kristaps Porzingis.

White has gotten plenty of love from Celtics fans this season. He’s even been the recipient of “M-V-P” chants at TD Garden.

Now, he’s getting love on the road.

Derrick White reacts to getting All-Star chants on the road in San Antonio 🏆 pic.twitter.com/c7ryqQq2a9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 1, 2024

During the win in San Antonio, White heard several “All-Star” chants. In typical White fashion, he admitted he appreciated notoriety, but he said his focus was doing whatever he can to help his team come away with a victory.

“I’m just thankful and grateful,” White said. “I just try to go out there and help us win. If I was to make the All-Star Game, it’s because of how much we’re winning and the type of team we have. I’m just thankful to be a part of this team and this organization and the culture that we’re building here. Me making it or not making it doesn’t change the face that I’m thankful to be here.”

The Celtics are also thankful White is here.

Boston remains the lone team to have not lost a game at home this year. They are 16-0 at TD Garden. They next play at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, January 2, before heading back home to face the Utah Jazz on Friday.