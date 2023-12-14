Draymond Green’s Pathetic Punch Could Benefit the Boston Celtics

In case you missed it, Draymond Green is at it again. Fresh off a five-game suspension for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock, the Golden State Warriors forward is likely headed back to the sidelines. Green was ejected Tuesday, December 12, for taking a swing at and connecting with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in a 119-116 loss.

Even Green’s lame explanation/apology for the punch likely won’t avoid another suspension, which would mean good news for the Boston Celtics.

Draymond Green Likely to Miss the Boston Celtics If Suspended More Than 3 Games

Despite Green saying he never intended to his Nurkic, it’s likely the NBA will impose another suspension for Green, who would miss the game with the Celtics, scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, in San Francisco if the punishment is longer than three games.

“Based on my conversations today — and based on the obvious, what everyone could see — Green will be suspended,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said during “NBA Today.” “Whether that’s today or sometime tomorrow ahead of Thursday’s game in L.A. The question is, how long will he be suspended for?”

The ejection was the third of the season for Green, so the league might want to make a statement with a lengthy punishment. Golden State plays at the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, December 14. They have two more games after that one before hosting the Celtics.

Green offered a pathetic excuse for his actions that isn’t likely to fool the NBA.

“I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do,” Green said after the game. “But I do apologize to Jusuf. Even though I didn’t intend to hit him, I sell calls with my arms.

“I don’t fall to sell a call. I’m not a flopper. I was just selling the call because he was grabbing and pulling my hip. So, I spun away. And, unfortunately, I hit him.”

Green Also Has a History With the Celtics

Green is an instigator. There was nothing more obvious than that during the 2022 NBA Finals when his Warriors met the Celtics. The Celtics won Game 1 on the road, so Green was in desperation mode in Game 2, hoping to salvage a game before heading back to Boston.

During Game 2, he tangled with Jaylen Brown after Brown launched a 3-point attempt. Green landed on Brown and left his feet on top of Brown as he tried to get up. That led to a skirmish between the two.

“That situation… Draymond fouled me on the (3-point attempt) and put his legs on my head or whatever,” Brown told reporters after the game, per NESN. “I tried to get up, but that’s what they’re going to do, that’s what he’s going to do, try to muck the game up, try to raise a level of intensity.”

Celtics center Al Horford brushed aside Green’s antics.

“He’s going to do what he does,” Horford said. “We’re not worried about him.”

That’s the way Green plays. He’s an antagonizer, but it likely won’t even matter for the Celtics if the NBA does its job and sits Green down for a while.