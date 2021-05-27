Did Evan Fournier Call Kevin Durant a ‘B***’?: Celtics Wing Responds [WATCH]

“Game 3 is obviously kind of a life-and-death situation,” Fournier admitted following the loss, hoping that a return to TD Garden can help resurrect life back into the Celtics and the series as a whole. “They [Nets] did their job. They won two games at home, and now we have to do ours. Obviously, I don’t have to tell you guys that being down 3-0 is not a good place. So we have to regroup, stay focused, stay locked in, learn from our mistakes and just be ready for a battle, period.”

Fournier struggled mightily in Game 1, scoring just 10 points on 30.0% shooting from the field in 39 minutes. The 28-year-old got his groove back somewhat in Game 2, hitting on 4-of-5 shots from beyond the arc. However, he attempted just nine shots total on the night — not what you’re looking for when Jaylen Brown is out of the lineup and Jayson Tatum is struggling (and hobbled).

The Celtics have been far too inconsistent on the offensive end as a whole this series. And while they will undoubtedly need to pick things up in their return to Boston on Friday, head coach Brad Stevens believes that their best hope of keeping pace with the high-octane Nets is to elevate their play defensively.

“Listen, our offense was pretty good when we were down eight or nine,” Stevens said, via The Athletic. “I think what needs to change is we need to be way more solid defensively, we need to set our defense, we need to get back. There’s going to be times when you tip your cap and run back and you gotta score. We can’t be opening up things via mistake, right? We’ve gotta be very sound in what we do and we’ll go back to work and go back to see what we can do personnel-wise and scheme-wise to try to play better in Game 3.”

