Celtics Lose Their Top Free Agent: Report

After using part of the Gordon Hayward trade exception to acquire him, the Boston Celtics unfortunately never got to see what Evan Fournier could really do for them last season. Thanks in large part to COVID-19, Fournier was limited to just 16 games with the Beantowners.

Now, it looks as though the Celtics will never get the chance to see what the Frenchman could do for them when healthy and fully integrated.

Just hours into the opening night of free agency in the NBA, Fournier looks to have found himself a new team. Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 28-year-old has come to terms with the New York Knicks on a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $78 million.

The deal is said to include a team option in year four.

Fournier Joins a Knicks Squad With a New Lease on Life

The Knicks have been the butt of more than their fair share of jokes over the last few years decades, but after finishing with a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference last season at 41-31, they’re looking to make some major noise in 2021-22. And the hits are already coming.

In addition to poaching Fournier from the Celtics, New York has already reached agreements to bring Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks back into the fold. And other moves are likely still to come.

Fournier, meanwhile, should slide comfortably into a spot as a top scoring option behind All-Star big man Julius Randle and former No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett.

Last season, the Knicks ranked 22nd in the league in offensive rating, putting up 110.2 points per 100 possessions. Given the proximity between the Knicks and the teams directly above them in the rankings, Fournier could help New York make a big jump in ’21-22.

On the flip side, the Fournier signing, along with the Knicks’ other moves, could inhibit their ability to acquire another star.

Fournier averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season. He also made a career-high 41.3% of his three-pointers.

Although Celtics president Brad Stevens did well to acquire Josh Richardson, which will offset the Fournier loss in part, the team will still miss his shooting and playmaking ability. Moreover, the fact that Danny Ainge used such a sizable piece of the aforementioned TPE to get Fournier only to have him leave for nothing is a gut punch.

Clearly, the Celtics weren’t ready to pony up the big bucks for Fournier. However, given his stellar play at the Tokyo Olympics, as well as the fact that he was having a career year before his ill-fated stint with the Celtics, he probably got fair-market value relative to his production, skillset and age.

At this juncture, the Celtics still have multiple TPEs in the coffers. They’ll also have the taxpayer mid-level exception, which could become a full MLE if they can shed more salary. Doing so would likely prove difficult, however.

Really, their best avenue to significant upgrades is the trade market. Whether that means swinging All-Star forward Jaylen Brown for another top-tier talent, cashing in on Marcus Smart or something around the margins remains to be seen.

