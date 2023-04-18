Ex-Celtic Leaks Controversial Decision That May Have Cost Kemba Walker his Career

When the Boston Celtics acquired Kemba Walker in the summer of 2019, there were high hopes that he could replace the departing Kyrie Irving, who had signed with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Unfortunately, Walker’s career with the Celtics never reached the heights many had expected, as the veteran guard battled a persistent knee injury throughout his two-season tenure with the squad.

However, according to former Celtics big man Enes Kanter Freedom, Walker’s knee issues could have been resolved had the team opted to shut him down rather than asking him to play during their run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2020, where they lost to the Miami Heat.

What has really happened to 4 time #NBA All-Star Kemba Walker? Where is he now? Well, it’s actually a pretty messed up story!

Let’s get into it! After having a killer season with the @hornets, Kemba decided to sign with Boston @celtics. I’m sure he didn’t know this was gonna… pic.twitter.com/P3psMe3xQk — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) April 16, 2023

“I see Kemba in the hallway at the hotel, and this man can barely walk. Medical staff warned the Coaching staff, Danny Ainge ( former president of basketball operations), Mike Zerren (Vice President of Basketball Operation) and said do NOT play this man. They decided to play him, we end up losing in the conference finals but for Kemba that was it. Following season Kemba could barely play and after the 2021 season he got traded to the @okcthunder. @KembaWalker probably will never play basketball in the #NBA again, but the #Celtics organization could not care less,” Freedom Tweeted.

Since leaving the Celtics, Walker has spent time with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks but currently finds himself on the free agent market, with questions remaining over his health and ability to withstand the grind of a full NBA season.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Al Horford

While Enes Kanter Freedom is no longer with the Celtics, Al Horford is enjoying his second spell with the team and has re-established himself as a veteran leader both on and off the court.

When speaking to the media during a post-practice press conference, head coach Joe Mazzulla shared his thoughts on Horford’s leadership abilities and why he’s so important to the current Celtics roster.

Play

Joe Mazzulla: I've Taken a Charge in a Pickup Game Joe Mazzulla said Jaylen Brown received no new stitches in his hand after it split open during Game 1 of Celtics vs Hawks. He also discussed offensive rebounding and the string of injuries around the NBA on charge takes. The Celtics would try to work around any rule that outlawed a charge take, Mazzulla said,… 2023-04-17T17:47:10Z

“Yeah, I mean, he’s, he’s a lot of things for us,” Mazzulla said. “One of them is our emotional leader to where he has an innate maturity and ability to bring our game back with a big shot or a blocked shot. And so you know, he did that, where he hit the three on the wing. And then he had to block shots. And transition with about two minutes to go. And so we’re just really fortunate to have him his ability, not only what he can do from a basketball standpoint, but what he brings from an emotional leadership standpoint, not only does it help us over the course of the season, but in moments of games too.”

Horford, 36, ended the regular-season averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 44.6% from three-point range.

Quin Snyder Credits Robert Williams Uniqueness

Horford isn’t the only Celtics big man currently receiving praise, as following an Atlanta Hawks practice session on April 17, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder discussed the difficulties that come with attempting to guard Robert Williams.

Play

Quin Snyder: Robert Williams III is a UNIQUE Player for Celtics Quin Snyder praised Robert Williams III and his impact on Game 1 of Celtics vs Hawks at Atlanta's practice on Sunday after they trailed by 30 points in the loss. He also discussed the shots the Hawks missed in the game and his relationship with Brad Stevens. —————————————– FanDuel is the exclusive wagering partner of… 2023-04-16T22:28:47Z

“Well, that was how the game started with him again, and Williams is just a unique player,” Snyder said. “Some of the things he did in the game were the result of us getting beat on the perimeter. You’re not going to be able to stop him from getting a lob. If we can impact the game defensively, cross-match, something like that, you know, we’re adjusting.”

Boston and Atlanta will be back in action on Tuesday, April 18, when they face off for the second game of their first-round playoff series.