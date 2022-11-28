Exec Casts Doubt on Celtics Youngster’s Career in Boston

When the Boston Celtics drafted JD Davison with the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, you knew it was a pick for the future.

However, according to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Davison’s future likely lies away from Boston due to their depth at the guard positions.

“He is still a year away from being a year away – as the saying goes. He is young, and he is raw, but he has talent, there is no doubt about that. He is fearless and that is the cool thing about watching him, he is always pushing the envelope. He might be raw, but he doesn’t play like he is raw or uncertain. The problem is, they (Boston) have Marcus Smart signed for four years and Derrick White plus (Malcolm) Brogdon signed for three. They have (Payton) Pritchard. They have (Yam Madar) overseas and they have to figure out where he fits in, or if he fits in. So, Davison, he is not going to play for two, or three years at least. Can they keep him signed and developing all that time? They can’t keep him in the G League, but do they want to give him a roster spot in two years? A lot can change and he probably has an NBA career in front of him but it is hard to see it happening in Boston with the structure they have now,” The executive told Deveney.

Davison has seen the floor three times in the Celtics’ first 20 games, playing roughly eight and a half minutes of garbage time basketball, scoring two points, assisting once, and grabbing a single rebound.

Brogdon Sounds Off on Celtics’ Depth

On Sunday, November 27, the Celtics put their depth on display, as they defeated the Washington Wizards without Jayson Tatum in their rotation. Speaking to the media following the game, Brogdon declared that Boston’s 2nd unit is the strongest in the NBA – strengthening the point the executive made when speaking to Deveney.

"We're as effective as a lot of first units in the league" Malcolm Brogdon on how well the Celtics bench has played pic.twitter.com/GGk2S65csF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 28, 2022

“I think they’re taking our bench super serious. We’re as effective as a lot of first units in the league, in terms of efficiency on both ends. So, they’re taking us serious, they’re scouting us hard. More than I think they do in most second teams. So, we’ve gotta keep playing at the level we’re playing at,” Brogdon said.

Assuming Boston’s guard rotation remains the same for the next three, four, or five years, it’s almost impossible to see how Davison, Yam Madar, or Juhann Begarin crack the team’s rotation.

Kemba Walker Close to Joining Dallas Mavericks

Sticking with the concept of Celtics guards, one of their former point guards is close to joining the Dallas Mavericks. Kemba Walker, who has been a free agent since the Detroit Pistons brought out the final year of his contract this past off-season, is reported to be in talks with Dallas about joining their roster for the remainder of the current season.

The Mavericks are nearing a deal to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker, league sources tell me. Full story here via my Substack: https://t.co/POHTACkicK — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 28, 2022

“The Dallas Mavericks are in advanced talks to sign Kemba Walker and could complete the signing of the former All-Star guard as early as this week pending physical examinations, league sources tell The Stein Line…Dallas has targeted Walker, 32, in hopes he can help address its needs for both increased perimeter shooting and additional ballhandling off the bench,” Marc Stein reported in his SteinLine newsletter.

Walker spent two seasons with the Celtics, averaging 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 37.2% from deep and 48% from two-point range, but his tenure with the team was marred by persistent knee injuries. Hopefully, Walker can impress with the Mavericks and remain in the league for the next few years.