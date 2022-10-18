Exec Drops Truth Bomb on Blake Griffin’s Role With the Celtics

The Boston Celtics will be depending on their frontcourt depth a lot this season. With Robert Williams III out for the first few months of the season, Al Horford entering his 16th NBA season, and Danilo Gallinari expected to miss the entire season because of an ACL tear, the Celtics will depend on their backup bigs for a good chunk of minutes. That includes Blake Griffin.

Griffin was a late addition in the offseason, as he was signed after both Williams’ surgery and Luke Kornet’s ankle injury in training camp.

But what will Griffin’s role be on the Celtics? Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney spoke with an Eastern Conference executive who revealed how the Celtics’ view Griffin’s role for the coming season.

“They’re hoping they don’t need him to do much,” the exec said. “The more he has to do, the worse off it is for them. But he is just a good hustle guy, a good veteran at the end of the bench who you can trust to put on the floor for 10-15 minutes.”

The executive later revealed that things would be different if Robert Williams hadn’t gotten surgery that will put him on the shelf for the first few months.

“If Rob Williams had stayed healthy, they would have wanted to go with young guys to fill out those roles. But the injury spooked them.”

.@blakegriffin23 and @Grant2Will putting in some necessary skills training at practice today 🏈👀 pic.twitter.com/xLgFaHqIQY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 12, 2022

Griffin Revealed Why He Joined the Celtics

While talking to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Griffin revealed how big a role the Celtics’ core played in him joining the team.

“It was a huge part of it. Obviously, this organization, from top to bottom, is special in that they hold people to championship expectations. Some people can shy away from that. These guys have embraced it, they’re part of it. So that was a draw,” Griffin said.

Blake Griffin knocks down the three ball! pic.twitter.com/6QzQ6krdrO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2022

Griffin added how easy it’s been to get to know his new teammates because of how friendly they’ve been with him.

“Also, guys on the team being great guys, and since I got here, the guys that I didn’t really know that well, I’ve gotten to know really well. When you do it for 14 years, it’s easier to come into a situation and sort of feel comfortable. I guess the older you get, just the more comfortable you are with yourself.”

Jayson Tatum knocks down a clutch free throw at tonight’s Jack Harlow concert while Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard and thousands of Boston fans cheer him on pic.twitter.com/3VIIg4bEAB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 11, 2022

Griffin Called Celtics’ Culture Refreshing

In that same interview with Forsberg, Griffin praised the Celtics’ culture for having normal guys, which include their best players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

“These guys are very — I mean this in the best way — are normal guys, and that’s what you want in a team. You don’t want crazy egos, you don’t want this or that. Even our two superstars, even JB and JT, are just so easy to talk to. So a very, very refreshing experience.”

Griffin calling the Celtics’ environment “refreshing” has often been interpreted as a host at his previous team, the Brooklyn Nets. Griffin wanted to make it clear that he was not taking any shots at any former teammates.

“I don’t mean that as a knock with anybody that I’ve played with or against. It’s just you don’t always have a team full of guys who just seem like they’re good dudes. And not that there’s bad guys — it’s just hard to describe. But I truly don’t mean that as a knock towards anybody. Really, I haven’t had bad teammates,” Griffin said.