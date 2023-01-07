Celtics Make Final Decision on Future of Former First Rounder

The Boston Celtics had until January 7 to decide if they wanted to fully guarantee Justin Jackson’s contract for the rest of the season. Bobby Manning of CLNS Media confirmed that Jackson’s contract will be guaranteed for the rest of the season.

“Barring (a) last-second move, (it) seems like Justin Jackson will remain on Celtics past 5 PM EST when his $2.1M salary becomes guaranteed,” Manning tweeted.

Manning then followed that up by mentioning that they faced a similar situation with Noah Vonleh, who they traded to the San Antonio Spurs on January 5.

“(Boston) faced (the) same deadline w/ Noah Vonleh and traded him to SA, opening a roster spot. Jackson remains as wing depth & adds to salary matching ability.”

Jackson has appeared in 17 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 0.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists while shooting 25 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three.

Jackson won a championship with the Bucks in 2021 and has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns since coming to the NBA in 2017.

Celtics Not Interested in Kemba Walker Reunion

After Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported that the Mavericks were waiving Kemba Walker on January 6, Jayson Tatum strongly hinted that he would welcome Walker back on the Celtics.

The Athletic’s Jay King reported that same day that the Celtics are not interested in bringing Walker back because of their guard depth.

“Despite Tatum’s apparent willingness to recruit Walker, a team source indicated a reunion is highly unlikely, pointing out that the Celtics don’t need a small guard,” King said. “Behind a deep backcourt that includes Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon, they also have Payton Pritchard, who has rarely played when the team is fully healthy but has proven capable when given the opportunity. At 24, Pritchard still has a level of upside that Walker does not.”

After trading Vonleh, the Celtics now have an open roster spot that they could use on Walker. However, because of their guard depth, the Celtics may look to target a big or a wing instead to fill in that spot left by Vonleh, and that’s if they plan on doing that. With Jackson now guaranteed for the rest of the season, the Celtics have 14 players on the roster.

Luke Kornet’s contract is partially guaranteed at $1,066,639. If the Celtics don’t waive him by January 10, his contract will become fully guaranteed at $2,133,278.

Insider Believes Gallinari Could Be Traded For Contributor

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston revealed that if the Celtics want to utilize every asset they can to win a title, they have to look into trading Danilo Gallinari to improve their chances, among other reasons.

“It might be somewhat cold to trade him as he rehabs without having never played a minute in a Celtics jersey. Alas, it goes back to the bottom line: The Celtics are on a quest for a title, and you have to use every asset available. Gallinari’s $6.5 million salary creates avenues for adding talent that might preserve a diminished draft stash and potentially keeps from adding to a stiff luxury tax bill,” Forsberg said.

Gallinari is expected to miss the entire season while rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in August 2022. He also has a player option for next season which he is likely to take given that he’s coming off his second tear of his left ACL.