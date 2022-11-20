Former Celtics Listed as Leading Most Improved Player Candidate

When the Boston Celtics acquired, and then traded Bol Bol, it was done to very little fanfare.

Since entering the NBA as the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Bol Bol has been unable to stay healthy and was injured when the Celtics added him to their roster during the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, in his first year with the Orlando Magic, the Sudan native is starting to shine and is averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and two blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from deep and 67% from two-point range – impressively, most of that production is while Bol Bol is coming off the Magic’s bench.

Bol Bol literally has the same skill set as Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/ml5SQTwdlv — jose ☔️ (@KlayForTrey) November 20, 2022

“While it’s still early in the season, Bol is a strong candidate for the Most Improved Player Award. Others right now also in that conversation include Utah’s Lauri Markkanen, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, and San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell,” NBA.com’s Josh Cohen wrote on November 20.

Given the Celtics front court struggles to begin the current season, there may be some regretful discussions happening within the front office, as Bol Bol continues to prove his early-career hype was well-founded – as long as he can remain healthy, of course.

Aaron Nesmith has Career Night With Indiana Pacers

Another former Celtics player who seems to be having somewhat of a breakout season is Aaron Nesmith, who Boston included in the package that saw them acquire Malcolm Brogdon.

On November 19, Nesmith had a career night for the Pacers, scoring 19 points on 50% shooting from the field and 62.5%, helping his team to a 114-113 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Nesmith closed out the Pacers' win with some clutch hustle plays 💪 He finished with 19 PTS, 3 REB, and 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/ayqfAOpYEi — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2022

Nesmith, 23, struggled for playing time when with the Celtics, as he came into the league with a raw skillset and found himself buried behind star wings, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, since being given a consistent role by the Pacers, the Vanderbilt product is starting to show flashes of what made him a lottery pick in the first place, averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game won 39.7% shooting from the field and 35% shooting from deep.

The Celtics are Thriving Under Joe Mazzulla

Whenever you trade away a young player, there is always a chance they begin to figure things out on their new team, and you look back at the deal with regretful eyes. However, the Celtics should have no reason for concern, as they continue to set the NBA world alight with some exceptional offense and an ever-improving defense.

According to Cleaning The Glass, the Celtics have the 6th best defense over the past 2 weeks — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) November 20, 2022

Currently, the Celtics occupy the first seed in the Eastern Conference, boast the best offensive rating in the league, and have moved up to 6th in Cleaning The Glass’ two-week rolling ratings for their defense.

If Boston can continue to sustain their current level of play, and find a way to re-integrate Robert Williams into the rotation once he becomes healthy, they have a great chance of making some serious noise in the post-season, and potentially returning to the NBA Finals at the first time of asking. A lot of credit should be given to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla for the adjustments he’s made to the Celtics’ offense, and how his team is currently approaching their games.