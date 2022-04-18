Lakers Prefer Former Celtics Star in Return for Russell Westbrook Trade: Report

Ever since Terry Rozier left the Boston Celtics there has always been a small contingent of fans that hoped he would return one day.

But, since joining the Charlotte Hornets, Rozier has proven himself to be a capable starting guard in the NBA, and as he approaches his prime years, would be unlikely to return to Boston without a guaranteed starring role alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Marcus Smart has made the starting point guard position his own this season, and it seems unlikely Brad Stevens or Ime Udoka would mess with their winning formula in the near future. So, a Rozier return is far from imminent for the Celtics, however, it does seem like another storied franchise is showing interest in the Ohio native.

Realistic: Ross, Harris, Kennard, McBuckets

Dream: Fox, Hield, Reddish (🤦🏻‍♂️), Rozier

Extreme Fantasy Land: D. Murray, Lonzo Ball — Jason Laxo (@jamala22) January 14, 2022

According to Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers would be interested in a deal to swap Russell Westbrook for Rozier over the off-season. Westbrook is rumored to be on his way out of Los Angeles, but it appears the Lakers are hell-bent on receiving players who have a proven ability to remain healthy throughout the season while also being high-level contributors.

“Yet it has since been conveyed to me that the Lakers have more boundaries than advertised when it comes to weighing Westbrook trades. One league source said that injury histories would be a prime consideration in any deal, given how injuries have so routinely intruded upon the last two seasons for both 37-year-old LeBron James and 29-year-old Anthony Davis.

Translation: The Lakers are unlikely to consent to a Charlotte trade headlined by Gordon Hayward — not after Hayward’s first two seasons in Charlotte have likewise been injury-filled. The Lakers surely understand that they need to factor in durability if they are taking on long-term money, which suggests that Terry Rozier would have to be the Southern California-bound headliner if the Hornets and Lakers eventually progress to serious trade talks,” Stein wrote in a recent edition of his newsletter.

Rozier’s Money Makes a Deal Possible

When discussing a potential Rusell Westbrook trade, the most important aspect is making the money work. After all, the aging superstar guard is set to earn $47 million next season, and there aren’t a lot of teams that are willing and capable of matching that salary.

If you begin to whittle down potential trades based on an ability to stay healthy, as the Lakers are apparently doing, then there’s not really much of a market for Westbrook, and a trade seems far less likely. However, Rozier signed a contract extension during the off-season and will begin his four-year $96 million deal shortly.

Terry Rozier agrees to a four-year, $97M max contract extension, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/nAmVJBUHM2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 19, 2021

Of course, the former Celtics guard will only cover half of Westbrook’s contract, so the Hornets will need to add some other pieces for salary matching purposes, or rope in a third team to try and balance the books. But, Rozier is the type of guard that makes sense for Los Angeles, and he wouldn’t shy away from the bright lights of Hollywood when the chips were down.

Rozier’s Time in Boston has Prepared Him For LA

Rozier has never been a team’s primary offensive weapon, instead, he’s always been the second or third option. Even during his Scary Terry run with the Celtics, Rozier was clearly behind Tatum and Brown in the pecking order, yet he still found ways to be effective – both as a scorer and facilitator.

It’s been the same story for Rozier in Charlotte. LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward have been the team’s first and second option on the offensive end in recent years, and Rozier has filled in the gaps, both as an off-ball threat and secondary playmaker. Should a move to Los Angeles materialize, the Louisville product would be asked to fulfill a similar role.

RT if the Lakers should trade for Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/vu529XhUpx — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) April 17, 2022

It’s clear that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will dominate the Lakers’ offensive hierarchy, but Rozier will be asked to be the team’s third star. Of course, part of the Lakers’ interest in the six-foot-one guard is his ability to stay healthy. Both James and Davis have missed considerable time over the last two seasons, and having another star who can hold down the fort in their absence is integral to their chances of qualifying for the post-season.

Rozier has made a career out of his ability to step into a larger role – it’s how Scary Terry came to be a thing, and the 28-year-old has continually picked up the slack for Hayward when he’s missed time for the Hornets.

The only potential downside to the Lakers and Hornets doing a deal is it would all but kill any hopes of Rozier pulling on a Celtics jersey again one day, primarily because by the time his current contract ends, he will be in his thirties, and the Celtics on the tail end of their current championship window.