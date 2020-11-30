Celtics Hire Former Guard As An Assistant Coach: Report

Former Boston Celtics guard Evan Turner has agreed to join the Celtics as a member of their coaching staff.

According to Shams Charania, per The Athletic, Turner is Boston’s newest Assistant Coach, who will focus on player development. He spent two seasons with the Celtics.

Averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 5 rebounds in 28 minutes per game throughout 2015-16, Turner shot at a 45.6% clip during Brad Stevens’ first 48-win season. The Celtics finished fifth (105.7) in points per game that year.

Turner played 10 years in the NBA. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and played four seasons in Philadelphia for the 76ers before signing with the Celtics.

His last two stops were in Portland and Atlanta.

2018: Evan Turner After Playing His Former Boston Celtics: ‘You Guys Are Going To Bring Me Back One Day’

Did Turner actually see this coming?

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe fished out an old quote from 2018 when Turner faced his former teammates in Portland as a member of the Trail Blazers. Following a 100-94 win, Turner boasted the best way he knew how; by professing his admiration for the Celtics and in jest (partly), predicting the franchise would find a way to bring him back sometime in the near future.

“You guys are going to bring me back one day, whether it’s GM or a president,” Turner said. “I don’t know if Danny or them are going to be done or just as one of the player, I’ll get my sixth-man award or something, and then I’ll go do my Iguodala-thing. I’ll get my Finals MVP, and me and Brad (Stevens) ride off into the sunset together with Brady. So I think obviously he’s probably just trying to figure out a way to get me back and go get that championship.”

Turner thrived in Boston. As a young player with only a few seasons under his belt, Turner was scrutinized by many for being an underwhelming second overall pick in Philly, thus Evan was traded to the Indiana Pacers before the end of his rookie contract.

2017: Evan Turner On Boston Celtics Organization: ‘This Isn’t Like A Normal Franchise’

So in 2017, when it was time for Turner to return to Boston for the first time as a member of the visiting team he couldn’t help himself from explaining how much he missed playing at TD Garden. After an emphatic overtime win against his former team, Evan praised the city and his former head coach.

“I know how tough it is to win here,” said Turner. “They definitely take great pride in defending home court, so to be able to do that, versus one of the best teams in the East, versus one of the best coaches, is unreal.”

Turner added how playing for the Celtics was special to him and something he won’t ever forget.

“Playing at the Garden was dope. Putting on the jersey was definitely dope,” Turner added. “You don’t take it for granted. This isn’t like a normal franchise. I definitely miss that experience.”

