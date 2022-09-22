Ex-Lakers Coach, NBA Champion Linked to Celtics

The Boston Celtics still have yet to make an official ruling on Head Coach Ime Udoka’s punishment for the violation he made against team rules. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Udoka is likely to be suspended for the entire upcoming season.
Wojnarowski followed that up by adding that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to his spot as the team’s interim head coach.
The Celtics will go into this coming season without a fair amount of the basketball prowess from the coaching staff that they did last season, with Udoka expected to be suspended all season long and Will Hardy agreeing to become the next head coach of the Utah Jazz. The Celtics could roll into the season with Mazzula and the rest of the assistants, but they could also look to find experience on the open market.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that the Celtics may look to bring in Frank Vogel as a means to bring some coaching experience to their staff. Mannix also brought up that Vogel may join the Celtics because of his relationship with Brad Stevens.
Vogel was an assistant coach for the Celtics from 2001 to 2004 and has been a head coach for three NBA teams: the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won a championship in 2020.
Vogel was fired shortly after the Lakers missed the playoffs last season and has remained available since being let go.
Ime Udoka Not Resigning
After Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics were likely to suspend Udoka for the season, Mannix reported that Udoka had considered resigning as head coach.
NBA Insider Chris Haynes later reported that Udoka was not resigning as he waits until he gets official word on his punishment from the Celtics.
As of now, even though Wojnarowski has indicated that he’s likely to be suspended for the entire season, there still has been no official word on what holds for Udoka’s future. He may be suspended for a whole season, maybe suspended for a game, or he may even be fired. It’s apparent, though, that if he’s done with the Celtics, it won’t be of his volition.
Paul Pierce Adds His Two Cents
Celtics legend Paul Pierce decided to give his own input on the Ime Udoka situation. Simply put, he believes a fine is in order, but not a suspension.
Pierce later clarified in case any of his followers did not know what he was talking about.
In response, Celtics Twitter chose Pierce’s long-known nickname to emphasize that they agree with him.
Some users agreed, but they also said that it will all depend on when they get the full scope of what happened.
While the details were more or less released by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it is a strong possibility that there’s a lot we don’t know about regarding this situation.
Others also reminded Pierce that failing to disclose a relationship with your co-worker to your place of work can result in an employee’s termination.
It’s apparent that Pierce does not agree with the likely season-long suspension Udoka is going to receive by the Celtics. Pierce is entitled to his opinion on the matter, but it is true that such relationships can be seen by businesses as unprofessional, and that can lead to termination. As of now, no one knows the exact details of what went on, and they may never be revealed.
For all we know, Udoka may very well lose his job from his actions, and what exactly went down may only be between him and the Celtics organization.