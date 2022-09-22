Ex-Lakers Coach, NBA Champion Linked to Celtics

The Boston Celtics still have yet to make an official ruling on Head Coach Ime Udoka’s punishment for the violation he made against team rules. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Udoka is likely to be suspended for the entire upcoming season.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Wojnarowski followed that up by adding that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to his spot as the team’s interim head coach.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is likely to become Boston's interim coach for the season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/GKEiMemnFN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

The Celtics will go into this coming season without a fair amount of the basketball prowess from the coaching staff that they did last season, with Udoka expected to be suspended all season long and Will Hardy agreeing to become the next head coach of the Utah Jazz. The Celtics could roll into the season with Mazzula and the rest of the assistants, but they could also look to find experience on the open market.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that the Celtics may look to bring in Frank Vogel as a means to bring some coaching experience to their staff. Mannix also brought up that Vogel may join the Celtics because of his relationship with Brad Stevens.

Don't be surprised if Frank Vogel is considered for the Celtics bench. Joe Mazzulla is expected to be elevated, but the staff is thin with head coaching experience. Vogel has a longstanding relationship with Brad Stevens. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 22, 2022

Vogel was an assistant coach for the Celtics from 2001 to 2004 and has been a head coach for three NBA teams: the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won a championship in 2020.

Vogel was fired shortly after the Lakers missed the playoffs last season and has remained available since being let go.

Ime Udoka Not Resigning

After Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics were likely to suspend Udoka for the season, Mannix reported that Udoka had considered resigning as head coach.

Ime Udoka has considered the possibility of resigning, sources told @SInow. Internally, coaches and staff members are bracing for the likelihood that Udoka will be suspended for one year for having a relationship with a female staffer. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 22, 2022

NBA Insider Chris Haynes later reported that Udoka was not resigning as he waits until he gets official word on his punishment from the Celtics.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will not be resigning from his position as he awaits sanction from the organization, league sources tell @NBAonTNT. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2022

As of now, even though Wojnarowski has indicated that he’s likely to be suspended for the entire season, there still has been no official word on what holds for Udoka’s future. He may be suspended for a whole season, maybe suspended for a game, or he may even be fired. It’s apparent, though, that if he’s done with the Celtics, it won’t be of his volition.

Paul Pierce Adds His Two Cents

Celtics legend Paul Pierce decided to give his own input on the Ime Udoka situation. Simply put, he believes a fine is in order, but not a suspension.

It should just be a fine not a suspension 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) September 22, 2022

Pierce later clarified in case any of his followers did not know what he was talking about.

Speaking on the Celtics situation — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) September 22, 2022

In response, Celtics Twitter chose Pierce’s long-known nickname to emphasize that they agree with him.

they call you THE TRUTH for a reason — alex (@alexvstheworId) September 22, 2022

Some users agreed, but they also said that it will all depend on when they get the full scope of what happened.

I agree, unless we are missing some details that will come out… — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) September 22, 2022

While the details were more or less released by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it is a strong possibility that there’s a lot we don’t know about regarding this situation.

Others also reminded Pierce that failing to disclose a relationship with your co-worker to your place of work can result in an employee’s termination.

Most businesses fire people who don’t disclose in house relationships — Slim (@SlimReaperS7N) September 22, 2022

It’s apparent that Pierce does not agree with the likely season-long suspension Udoka is going to receive by the Celtics. Pierce is entitled to his opinion on the matter, but it is true that such relationships can be seen by businesses as unprofessional, and that can lead to termination. As of now, no one knows the exact details of what went on, and they may never be revealed.

For all we know, Udoka may very well lose his job from his actions, and what exactly went down may only be between him and the Celtics organization.