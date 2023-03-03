Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Dictate Grant Williams’ Future With Celtics: Insider

Grant Williams’ future with the Boston Celtics has been a talking point for the fan base all season, as the sharpshooting big man is set to hit restricted free agency later this year.

According to Masslive’s Brian Robb, the Celtics are unlikely to let Williams walk for nothing this summer, given the upside he offers them on the defensive side of the floor, especially when guarding superstar forwards such as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Has Grant Williams become the 'New Marcus Smart' in the sense that he's the most divisive player on the roster among fans?

“I fully expect Grant Williams back next year. Why? Look no further than Giannis Antetokounmpo who will not be going anywhere as long as these Celtics are trying to contend,” Robb wrote, “With Al Horford turning 37 and Rob Williams just not a good matchup for him as a strength standpoint, letting Williams walk (with no appealing means to replace him) would be foolish for a contender. He will be back barring an upset but the Celtics will have more leverage now in contract talks with a couple in-house replacement options.”

Williams, 24, is having an excellent season when shooting the ball and is currently averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.4% from three-point range.

Grant Williams Could Want $20 Million Per Year

According to a February 13 report by Marc Stein in his SteinLine newsletter, Williams could be looking for a significant payday this summer and could potentially ask for a deal in the region of $20 million per year.

More on the KD trade … more on the NBA buyout market … more around-the-league notes via This Week In Basketball … all freshly dispatched to inboxes and @SubstackInc apps worldwide: https://t.co/azl6QWPGlL — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 14, 2023

” The Celtics, to no one’s surprise, did not trade Grant Williams. Making minor tweaks was the understandable preference for the defending Eastern Conference champions when they ranked as the league’s only team with a win total in the 40s entering Monday’s play. Yet rumbles persist that various teams are monitoring the situation and curious about Williams’ future there. Williams is poised to become a restricted free agent this summer and said to be seeking a contract in the Keldon Johnson-in-San Antonio, $20-million-annually range,” Stein reported.

Given Boston’s current position as a tax-paying team and the fact that Jaylen Brown will be hitting the free-agent market in 2024 , it seems highly unlikely that the Celtics would be willing to go that high in contract negotiations. However, as Robb pointed out, the arrival of Mike Muscala , and the emergence of Sam Hauser, have given the Celtics some leverage in the upcoming discussions between the two sides

Multiple Teams Have Interest in Acquiring Grant Williams

On December 20, The Athletics’ Shams Charania appeared on an episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back and discussed potential landing spots for Williams should he fail to reach a new agreement with the Celtics.

"I think teams feel like he could be more impactful on the offensive end doing a little bit more than just being a spot-up shooter. But, right now, he's filling a perfect role for them. He's thriving in that line-up. And I think, when you look at the cap space teams in the summer, the Orlando's, the OKC's, the Indiana's — those are all teams that you can plug a Grant Williams in," Charania said.

“I think teams feel like he could be more impactful on the offensive end doing a little bit more than just being a spot-up shooter. But, right now, he’s filling a perfect role for them. He’s thriving in that line-up. And I think, when you look at the cap space teams in the summer, the Orlando’s, the OKC’s, the Indiana’s — those are all teams that you can plug a Grant Williams in,” Charania said.

Celtics fans will be hoping that Williams and the front office can reach an agreement on a new contract that keeps the impressive three-and-d wing in Boston for years to come, but for now, we will have to wait and see how that plays out.