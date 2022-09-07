Ex-NBA Superstar Responds to Ex-Celtic Champions’ Comments on Boston’s Racism

While talking to the YouTube channel VladTV, Glen Davis was asked if he dealt with racism from the city while playing for the Boston Celtics. While he acknowledged that it was there, he never experienced it personally when he played in Boston. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas gave an explanation as to why he believes Davis never faced racism from Celtics fans.

Arenas, who rose to prominence from his playing days with the Washington Wizards in the 2000s, told an anecdote about getting to know a racist cop who, according to Arenas, would patrol his neighborhood to make sure Arenas did not get robbed by “thugs” while he was away, but did not show any bigotry towards Arenas, to explain why he believes Davis did not experience racism.

“He told me his backstory. So I asked him, ‘What did black people do to you?’ (He responded) ‘Personally? Nothing! It was put into me when I was little. But I’m a Wizard fan. Me being a Wizard diehard fan trumps my racist behavior. As a Wizard, I don’t see your color… You’re blue and gold. You’re a Wizard player, and that trumps your skin color.’ So when I hear Big Baby Davis, I understand it now. That Celtics green is the only thing those people see. They don’t see the outside color anymore when it comes to those players. So when he says, ‘I’m like one of their own,’ he’s right.”

Arenas also played for the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies during his NBA career.

Davis’ Experience in Boston

When appearing on VladTV, Davis said that he never experienced any racism when he played for the Celtics from 2007 to 2011. He added that the racism that he has personally experienced was down south.

“Boston never showed me no racism,” Davis said. “You know it’s there. You feel it… but they never showed it to me because I was like one of their own. In Boston, I would think they don’t like Bill Russell (because of his) color, but they love Bill Russell! I’ve never seen (racism). I never had an issue with anybody talking about racism. I’ve dealt with that more in the south than anything.”

LeBron Calls Celtics Fans ‘Racist as F***’

Davis was asked if he experienced any racism while playing in Boston following LeBron James’ comments on Celtics fans during an episode of “The Recount” on July 15, in which James admitted that he hates Celtics fans.

James was asked why he hates Celtics fans, and James did not mince any words.

“Because they’re racist as f***, that’s why. They will say anything…I don’t mind it, if I hear somebody close behind, I’ll check it, and I’ll move on to the game. They’re going to say whatever they want to say, they might throw something on you. I mean, I got a beer threw over me leaving a game…There was like a ‘F*** LBJ’ T-shirt, and I believe they probably sold that in the team shop. I think the Celtics had something to do with that s***,”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on why he hates Boston Celtics fans: "Cause they racist as fuck." pic.twitter.com/LtXiEbARIP — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) July 15, 2022

James has faced the Celtics more than any other NBA team in the playoffs, as he’s faced them seven times in a playoff series throughout his 19-year NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.