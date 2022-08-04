Glen Davis Drops Bombshell on Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum

Glen Davis has revealed quite a bit about his NBA career in recent days with VladTV. The former Boston Celtics big man reflected on his time with the team from 2007 to 2011 and even talked about what went down towards the end of his career. During his interview, he recently revealed some juicy gossip regarding Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.

Davis said that while he was visiting the Bahamas during the summer of 2018, he saw Durant sit at a table with Tatum and Kyrie Irving. According to Davis, Kyrie was recruiting Durant to come join the Celtics when his contract was up with the Golden State Warriors the following year.

“People don’t know after KD and (Golden State) won the championship, I’ve seen Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving at a table with KD in the Bahamas. They just won the championship. Kyrie was trying to get KD to come to Boston… KD was going to go to Boston. I’ve seen with my own eyes in the Bahamas. I’m like, ‘Why are y’all sitting at the same table?’ I didn’t even walk over there. I was like, ‘That’s crazy. KD was trying to come to Boston.'”

Durant and Irving would go on to team up on the Brooklyn Nets, but a trio of Durant, Tatum and Irving can only make one wonder what could have been for the Celtics.

Whether Davis’ story is true or not, it was confirmed that Durant, Irving, and Tatum all spent time together in the Bahamas in 2018.

In light of recent rumors tying Durant to Boston, Tatum recently gave his thoughts on a potential team-up.

Tatum Praised Durant, Likes the Team as it is

While attending the movie NYC Point Gods, a documentary that Durant executive produced, Tatum was asked about the possibility of those two playing together.

“I’ve played with him during the Olympics. He’s a great player. That’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not,” Tatum said.

Tatum also added that he is not in charge of making decisions while reiterating that he likes the Celtics roster as it is.

“We don’t have to do anything. We got two new pieces. I love our team. Like I said, I just go out there and play with my teammates. I don’t put that hat on and make decisions.”

All of the rumors regarding Durant and the Celtics could all be for naught if Durant’s meeting with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai ends with him taking back his trade request.

Durant Has Meeting With Tsai This Week

Steve Bulpett reported earlier that a source told him this week that Durant will meet with the Nets owner to discuss his trade request.

“What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” a league executive told Bulpett. “He’s going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We’ll see how that works.”

Whether or not it changes anything is still up in the air, according to the executive.

“I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”

As of now, there have been no updates on Durant’s trade request. Even if he doesn’t change his mind, Brooklyn does not have to trade him if they don’t want to.