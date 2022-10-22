Former Celtics Star Hints at Desire to Join Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have not started the season off well. The Golden State Warriors beat them pretty handily in their season opener, winning 123-109, then the Lakers lost again against the Los Angeles Clippers the next game, although in a much tighter contest, losing 103-97.

The season is still young, but that is not a promising start. At the center of their issues is Russell Westbrook, who is coming off a two-point performance while shooting zero-for-11 from the field and zero-for-six from three. That’s far from a good performance for someone who’s slated to make $47,063,478 this season.

When fans let him know about it after the game, Westbrook did not take it lying down.

Fan: "Westbrook you suck ass" Russell Westbrook: "What'd you say?" Fan: "C'mon baby, we need you." The switch up when confronted 💀 pic.twitter.com/IA5sJDomzA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 22, 2022

A tweet by the Twitter account “The Noble Savage” proposed that the Lakers need to trade Westbrook for former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, and Kelly Oubre instead of trading him to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

“Best trade for the Lakers is that Russ trade to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre. We need wing depth and shooting. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner don’t fix the wing depth issue and Turner is made of the same brand of glass as Anthony Day to Davis.”

Best trade for the Lakers is that Russ trade to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre. We need wing depth and shooting. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner don’t fix the wing depth issue and Turner is made of the same brand of glass as Anthony Day to Davis — The Noble Savage (@ThatBlackPope) October 21, 2022

Among those who liked this tweet was Hayward himself, as pointed out by “The Noble Savage.”

Gordon Hayward SICK of Charlotte. Get this man to the Lakers IMMEDIATELY!! pic.twitter.com/pZIETIghRT — The Noble Savage (@ThatBlackPope) October 22, 2022

While Hayward has since unliked the tweet, his actions would indicate that not only does Hayward want out of Charlotte, but he also wants to join the Lakers because he believes that, along with his teammates, he can help them.

Lakers Weren’t Interested in Hayward Back in April

On April 17, Marc Stein reported on his Substack that the Lakers were not interested in trading for injury-prone players, which in other words, meant that they weren’t interested in Hayward, who

“One league source said that injury histories would be a prime consideration in any deal, given how injuries have so routinely intruded upon the last two seasons for both 37-year-old LeBron James and 29-year-old Anthony Davis.

“Translation: The Lakers are unlikely to consent to a Charlotte trade headlined by Gordon Hayward — not after Hayward’s first two seasons in Charlotte have likewise been injury-filled. The Lakers surely understand that they need to factor in durability if they are taking on long-term money, which suggests that Terry Rozier would have to be the Southern California-bound headliner if the Hornets and Lakers eventually progress to serious trade talks.”

Gordon Hayward on the ground injured & Hornets continued playing 🤦🏾‍♂️ #nba #nbahighlights 2022-02-08T00:30:28Z

Over the past three seasons, Hayward has played 52, 44, and 49 games due to injuries, which would be a turnoff to anyone since he’s been paid around $30 million or more for the past few seasons.

However, Stein reported this back in April, so the Lakers may very well change their mind in the next month or so on that front, especially if Hayward can avoid the injury bug.

Hayward’s Performance Thus Far

In two games thus far this season, Hayward is putting up 23 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.

Gordon Hayward said he feels better than he’s ever felt this season. Look at him burst to the rim and finish through contact. pic.twitter.com/hvZ9kzXWkk — israel (@iohandles) October 22, 2022

Hayward’s been productive in Charlotte when he’s on the court. What remains in question is whether he can stay on the court.