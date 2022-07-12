Grant Williams Gives Crucial Update on Contract Extension Talks

Grant Williams had a career year for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. Williams posted career-highs across the board in his third year as a pro, averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks a game. Grant also played the most minutes on average he ever has as a pro – 24.4 – and put up his best shooting percentages from the field, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three.

With Williams’ rookie contract coming to an end when the 2022-23 season concludes, he is eligible for an extension this offseason. On July 11, 2022, Williams gave an update on where talks are currently at between him and the Celtics on that front.

“(They) probably won’t start for a while,” Williams said. “We have a lot more things to accomplish I feel like as a team in case. If not, whenever Brad’s comfortable, that’s when we’ll start.”

Even though they have not started, Williams believes there is mutual interest on both sides to keep him in Boston long-term. He also voiced how much he loves Boston and

“I think both parties are hopefully mutually understanding that we want to get this thing done and make sure that we come together and have a successful next few years,” Williams said. “Because I love Boston, I love the fact that I not only get to be there and be around the team that I’m with, cause I have great relationships with the guys. But I also just love the city and being able to live there.”

Williams was consistently involved in Boston’s playoff rotation from their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Williams Sounds Off on Boston’s Newest Additions

Williams was asked how he felt about the Celtics’ latest additions, Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. Williams praised both players primarily because of his rapport with them.

“Those guys are amazing,” Williams said. “I have a great relationship with (Malcolm) through the board of (the players association). Danilo’s a phenomenal person. I had a chance to get to know him… Around the league, you hear great things about both of those guys.”

Williams believes both of them will fit in because of how well they fit with the Celtics’ mindset.

“At this stage in their career, they want to focus on one thing, and that’s winning,” Williams said. “I feel like that’s what’s the best part of our team is. There’s not much, like, individuality. It’s going to be moreso like everyone is focused on one goal, and they want to accomplish it. We know that we fell short of it last season, and we want to get back there and do it again.”

Grant Williams loves the Malcolm Brogdon addition pic.twitter.com/RiY4PGtwYY — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 12, 2022

Grant Having Fun During the Summer League

Evidently, Williams doesn’t seem to be letting the lack of extension talks at the moment bring down his competitive spirit with the Celtics. When the Celtics’ summer league team took on the Milwaukee Bucks on July 11, Williams was cheering his guys on while on the sideline as well as playfully getting in the faces of Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton while the teams faced off against one another.

Pat & Grant Williams chopping it up on the sidelines at Summer League. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kUWdA1wfq9 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2022

Grant Williams and Bobby Portis have been celebrating (in each other’s direction) after big plays by their teams. Here’s Grant flexing after Juhann’s dunk. pic.twitter.com/F5Pnpc7c16 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 12, 2022

Through and through, Grant Williams truly is a team player for Boston, whether he’s playing in the game or not.