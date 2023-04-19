Hawks Head Coach Name Drops Jayson Tatum After Celtics Playoff Win

Following their second straight win, the Boston Celtics now control their own destiny in their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

After a slow start to the game, the Celtics found their scoring rhythm midway through the first quarter, and aside from a third-quarter run by Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Boston never looked in danger of losing.

During his post-game press conference, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder discussed his team’s need to improve when defending the point of attack, pinpointing the Celtics’ offensive talent as a primary reason why, with Jayson Tatum’s presence on the roster being a prime example.

Quin Snyder: Hawks Know the IMPORTANCE of Game 2 vs Celtics Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder spoke ahead of Celtics vs Hawks Game 1 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

“We gotta be better at the point of attack,” Snyder said. “I think we can do that. Some of that’s, again, you’re not going to do it all the time. You know, Jayson Tatum is a pretty good player. There are a few others that are pretty good, too. But those are a couple of things. You know, obviously, you see the film, and you got a couple of days, and you really dig in.”

Tatum finished the contest with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block while converting 54.5% of his field goal attempts and going 55.6% from deep.

Trae Young Praises Derrick White

Throughout the Celtics’ first two games of the postseason, Derrick White has been sensational on both sides of the floor. With quick decision-making, intense defense, and a no-frills approach to scoring the rock, White has been a genuine difference-maker for Boston’s rotation.

Following the Celtics’ April 18 victory, Trae Young credited White’s performances, noting how he’s playing some amazing basketball at present.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 Postgame: Quin Snyder, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 Postgame: Quin Snyder, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic after our 119-106 loss in Boston.

“Yeah, he’s just playing great basketball,” Young said. “And he’s opportunistic in some of the things that he does. But he also stands alone. He’s assertive. He’s getting into the lane and attacking the rim. He’s made big threes off the dribble too, which are hard to guard…And you know, there’s a lot of guys that have played well; we got another game coming up at home, so we’re gonna get ready for him.”

White’s performances in recent weeks led Celtics fans to chant MVP when he was at the free-throw line late in the fourth quarter.

Jayson Tatum Discusses Derrick White MVP Chants

When it comes to the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is usually the player receiving MVP chants from the crowd. However, in a show of appreciation for White’s performances of late, the fans gave him a glimpse of what those chants feel like when you’re on the court.

Speaking after the game, Tatum noted how he was happy for White to be receiving the recognition his current level of play deserves.

Jayson Tatum REACTS to Derrick White MVP Chants in Game 2 vs Hawks | Postgame BOSTON — Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum spoke to reporters after Boston's 112-99 victory over the Hawks in Game 2 of thire first round series with Atlanta.

“I mean, s***, I was happy for him,” Tatum said. “He’s been playing his ass off these last two games. Obviously, a big, big reason why we’ve won these last two games. We need him to continue to play at this level, and he can. So, I was happy to hear that. We talked about it after the game. He was like, ‘That’s what it feels like?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess.”

The Celtics will now head to Atlanta for game three of their playoff series, with the contest scheduled for Friday, April 21.