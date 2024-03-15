Al Horford’s Reliability, Voice on Full Display in Win Over Suns

On March 14, Al Horford had arguably his best game of the season, dropping a season-high 24 points and 6 3-pointers in a 127-112 win over the Phoenix Suns. Following the game, multiple teammates, opponents, and his coach praised his performance and his reliability.

Kevin Durant talked about how difficult the Celtics are to guard and singled out Horford, saying “You got a center making 5 to 6 threes, that’s tough to stop.”

Jayson Tatum stressed Horford’s value, saying: “We have so much love and respect for Al and the things that he’s accomplished in this league. We understand how valuable he is to our team. His presence, on and off the court, his voice, the way that he goes about his job every single day, showing up and being there for us, the ultimate teammate.”

Jayson Tatum on what Al Horford’s big night and continued success means for the team. “It means everything. We have so much love and respect for Al and the things that he’s accomplished in this league.” Horford finished with a season-high 24 points in tonight’s win. pic.twitter.com/jwxETHAsH0 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) March 15, 2024

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Jrue Holiday emphasized Horford’s reliability, saying “Al’s the OG, but he’s the most reliable player I’ve ever played with. Being able to be on the court with him is an honor. Being out there with him, I just know everything’s going to go well.”

It wasn’t just Tatum who praised Horford’s voice, as Head coach Joe Mazzula credited Horford for taking “ownership of the communication.”

Joe Mazzulla said they didn’t show film at halftime, when the Celtics were up 5 but shot 50% from three. Message was clear – better margins. “We went to some different adjustments in the second half, and they executed really well. Al took ownership of the communication.” pic.twitter.com/IJ7PbzPZ3I — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) March 15, 2024

Horford By the Numbers

Al Horford is having the third season of his career where he is shooting 40% or better from three. To put in perspective how rare that is, only two other Centers in NBA history have accomplished the feat in at least three seasons, Matt Bonner and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The fact that he is still putting up these shooting numbers at the age of 37 makes it even more impressive. The only other Center to shoot 40% or better from three on 3 or more attempts per game at 35 years old or older was Dirk Nowitzki.

From the 1996-97 season to the present day, there have been only four other players, regardless of position, who shot 40% or better from three on 3 or more attempts per game while playing at least 25 minutes per game at 37 years old or older. Jason Kidd, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, and Dale Ellis. LeBron James also meets the criteria this season and could join that list if his numbers hold.

It isn’t just Horford’s shooting that makes him so valuable, however. He is still a plus defender, even at his age. Horford has a +0.5 Defensive EPM this season and is averaging at least 1 block a game for the 14th season of his career, another testament to his reliability. Only seven other players have averaged 25 minutes per game and 1 block at age 37 or older, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Marcus Camby, Shaquille O’Neal, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Patrick Ewing.

Celtics Look to Finish Season Strong

After taking care of the Suns, the Celtics improved their league-best record to 52-14. They now sit 9.5 games up on the Milwaukee Bucks, comfortably first in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics face the Washington Wizards next, on March 17. They have 16 games remaining on their schedule before the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown recently took time to acknowledge how much he appreciates playing for a team that has had so much success. After the Celtics defeated the Portland Trailblazers 121-99 on March 11, their 50th win of the season, Brown said “All the guys laugh because at this time of year, I say the same thing: how much of an honor it is to be on a team that’s won. I don’t want to take that for granted. So I’m gonna keep saying it till I’m blue in the face, man: I’m grateful to be on a team that’s winning, to be on a team that’s playing the right way, has another opportunity to do something special.”