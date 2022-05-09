Celtics’ Ime Udoka Doubles Down on Game 3’s Poor Officiating

MILWAUKEE — After calling out the officiating in Game 3, Boston Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka doubled down on his postgame comments about the referees Sunday morning after practice. He also offered his perspective on the game’s final play, ending with Celtics point guard Marcus Smart intentionally missing his second free throw.

After sleeping off the disappointing 103-101 loss of Game 3, Udoka addressed reporters during his media availability on Sunday when asked about the game’s final play.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Smart, who believes the officials robbed him of three free throws, also believes Bucks made contact a second time while grappling for the put-back layup in the winding seconds of regulation.

Udoka On Game 3’s Final Play: It Was a Foul, It Was a Missed Call’

Reporters asked Ime to weigh in on Smart’s assessment.

“No, it’s the same thing I saw live and saw yesterday after the game; it was a foul,” Udoka responded. “It was a missed call. The execution on the missed free throw was good, it looked like he grabbed a little bit there, but overall, it’s one play. You have to be better in the third quarter, and when I mentioned that yesterday — it was literally that they missed a call that would have got us three free throws and a chance to tie it, obviously, so that stands out. But, throughout the game, we can be better in the third quarter, especially with the turnovers and things of that nature.

“Overall, the refs have a tough job as far as that. Literally, the one play that stood out was the big one at the end. But things we have to play through and be better and not leave it in the hands of the ref, which we can’t do.”

When Smart grabs the rebound, watch what Portis does to him. Two more FTs would’ve been nice. pic.twitter.com/DnvNrVBd4Z — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) May 8, 2022

Udoka is ready to move on and doesn’t want to point to officiating as the main reason the Celtics are down 2-1 in their best-of-7 Eastern Conference semifinals series. Marcus claimed he was in a shooting motion following Saturday’s loss when Bucks guard Jrue Holiday drew the foul.

“What did you guys see? Smart asked reporters, on Saturday, after losing Game 3. “I would like somebody to answer that. I mean, that’s all I’ve got to say. We need 3 with 4.6 seconds, they know we need 3, we know they’re going to foul, and it’s not like he got me when it was down low. I was already in a shooting motion. I thought it was three free throws. They said it wasn’t.”

Play

Marcus Smart: Referees REFUSED To Explain Foul Call | Celtics vs Bucks Game 3 MILWAUKEE, WI – Al Horford and Marcus Smart were interviewed following Boston's 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 on Saturday. The Bucks have jumped out to a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 looming on Monday in Milwaukee. On the final possession when he got fouled, Marcus Smart said the officials didn't… 2022-05-08T00:44:36Z

The NBA’s 2-Minute Report

Over the weekend, the NBA’s L2M report, which highlighted the end of Game 3, weighed in on the Bucks’ foul on Smart.

“Holiday (MIL) commits a foul by making contact with Smart’s (BOS) arms before he is bringing the ball upward toward the basket,” the NBA explained. “A personal foul is correctly called.”

The Bucks will host the Celtics in Game 4 at Milwaukee.

READ NEXT: