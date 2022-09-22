Celtics Make Final Decision on Ime Udoka Suspension

After Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka was likely to be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, the team’s Twitter account made it official.

Udoka has now been suspended for the entire season, and his future with the Celtics going forward is now unclear. After Udoka’s suspension was announced, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Joe Mazzulla would be their interim head coach.

The Celtics have made assistant coach Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2022

Following his suspension, Udoka made an official statement.