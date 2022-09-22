Celtics Make Final Decision on Ime Udoka Suspension

Celtics Make Final Decision on Ime Udoka Suspension

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ime Udoka

Getty Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics calls out a play.

After Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka was likely to be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, the team’s Twitter account made it official.

Udoka has now been suspended for the entire season, and his future with the Celtics going forward is now unclear. After Udoka’s suspension was announced, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Joe Mazzulla would be their interim head coach.

Following his suspension, Udoka made an official statement.

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x