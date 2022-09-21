Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing Significant Suspension & Disciplinary Action: Report

The Boston Celtics continue to get bad news. It started with Danilo Gallinari’s noncontact knee injury that was confirmed to be an ACL tear. Then it was revealed that Robert Williams III would be out four to six weeks after going through arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Now, Head Coach Ime Udoka might be out for a while too.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, “Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination.”

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe later confirmed the report, saying that Udoka violated team rules.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a likely suspension for a violation of team rules, a league source confirms. @wojespn first to report the news. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 22, 2022

Brian Robb of MassLive also confirmed the report.

Ime Udoka is facing a potential suspension by the Celtics to start the season for violation of team rules https://t.co/nIZK90N7R6 — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) September 22, 2022

As of now, no details have been released regarding what rule Udoka violated.