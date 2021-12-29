Isaiah Thomas Signs New NBA Contract After Short-Lived Lakers Stint: Report

Isaiah Thomas‘ comeback story adds another chapter. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the former All-Star guard has agreed to a 10-day hardship deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
The move comes on the same day that center Boban Marjanovic and guard Brandon Knight entered the NBA’s Heath and Safety Protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. The latter, who like Thomas, was also recently handed a 10-day hardship deal, has averaged 10.0 points and 2.7 assists over the past three games. The Mavericks have been especially ravaged by the recent COVID outbreak, as they currently have seven players placed in protocols, including superstar Luka Doncic.
Charania reports that Thomas is expected to be available for Dallas’ December 29 game against the Sacramento Kings as the team is hopeful the 32-year-old can add some quality depth to a backcourt lacking the services of Doncic, Knight and Trey Burke.
Thomas’ 10-Day Stint in Los Angeles
Prior to his arrival in Dallas, Thomas landed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 17. The Washington native went on to appear in four games with the team, averaging 9.3 points.
Thomas flashed some, including a 19-point debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, with players returning from protocols, his efforts weren’t enough to earn him a second contract.
Thomas took to Instagram shortly after the team opted against retaining him at the conclusion of his deal, thanking the Lakers for the opportunity.
As we all know, Thomas is no longer the MVP caliber player that took the league by storm in the mid-2010s. Injuries and age have certainly slowed down a player who was one of the NBA’s most feared offensive threats in all of basketball in his heyday.
Yet, while no one expects Thomas to go out and drop 25 points on a nightly basis like he readily did over his two-plus year run with the Boston Celtics, the 5-foot-9-inch guard remains capable of putting the ball in the basket. A career 18.0 points per game scorer, Thomas notched at least 13 points in half of his game with the Lakers this season and even shot a career-best 41.3% from beyond the arc in 40 games with the Washington Wizards back in 2019-20.
Thomas will look to keep racking up points in Dallas, as he attempts to keep his NBA dreams alive with a Mavericks team who has lost four of their last six games.
Jayson Tatum, 5 Others Ruled Out for Celtics
The Mavericks aren’t the only team feeling the wrath of the recent uptick in COVID cases. Thomas’ former team, the Celtics, will be down six players when they take the hardwood against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith, C.J. Miles, Bruno Fernando and Enes Kanter Freedom have all been ruled out due to health and safety protocols. Starting point guard Marcus Smart has been listed as questionable due to a right-hand laceration which he originally suffered in the team’s Christmas day loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
On a positive note, Josh Richardson and Justin Jackson have cleared protocol and are expected to play.
