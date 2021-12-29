Isaiah Thomas Signs New NBA Contract After Short-Lived Lakers Stint: Report

Isaiah Thomas‘ comeback story adds another chapter. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the former All-Star guard has agreed to a 10-day hardship deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

The move comes on the same day that center Boban Marjanovic and guard Brandon Knight entered the NBA’s Heath and Safety Protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. The latter, who like Thomas, was also recently handed a 10-day hardship deal, has averaged 10.0 points and 2.7 assists over the past three games. The Mavericks have been especially ravaged by the recent COVID outbreak, as they currently have seven players placed in protocols, including superstar Luka Doncic.

Charania reports that Thomas is expected to be available for Dallas’ December 29 game against the Sacramento Kings as the team is hopeful the 32-year-old can add some quality depth to a backcourt lacking the services of Doncic, Knight and Trey Burke.

Thomas’ 10-Day Stint in Los Angeles

Prior to his arrival in Dallas, Thomas landed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 17. The Washington native went on to appear in four games with the team, averaging 9.3 points.

Thomas flashed some, including a 19-point debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, with players returning from protocols, his efforts weren’t enough to earn him a second contract.

Thomas took to Instagram shortly after the team opted against retaining him at the conclusion of his deal, thanking the Lakers for the opportunity.