Conference Rival ‘Most Likely’ Landing Spot for Celtics Ex-Starter: Report

After mutually agreeing to part ways with the Phoenix Suns, former Boston Celtics wing Jae Crowder still remains with the team. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Suns nearly completed a trade involving Crowder on November 16.

Word is the Suns appeared close to finalizing a three-team trade involving Jae Crowder prior tip-off tonight against Golden State. https://t.co/VTRjU3HBRu — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) November 17, 2022

On his podcast Please Don’t Aggregate This, Fischer then said who was likely to be Crowder’s next team on November 17.

“The only thing I feel really comfortable and confident in sharing is that people around the situation have said that Milwaukee is the most likely team to land him. I can say that,” Fischer said.

Fischer later added that the Bucks have been placing calls regarding Grayson Allen’s value around the league.

“Milwaukee has definitely been calling the league and seeing what Grayson Allen’s value could bring back or what his value is, what have you. Those are kind of the pieces I feel comfortable sharing,” Fischer said.

He also brought up why Milwaukee would take an interest in someone like Crowder.

“They’ve been looking to fill that PJ Tucker role ever since he left them in free agency for Miami after they won the title.”

Along with the Bucks, Fischer said that the Heat and Atlanta Hawks were the three teams who had been linked to Crowder.

Exec on Boston’s Interest in Crowder

An Eastern Conference executive revealed to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney where the Celtics stood on potentially acquiring Crowder.

“They’d be interested in him if there were a deal to be made, but there is nothing that makes sense there,” the exec told Deveney. “They’re interested. Every team is interested, but it is hard to line up the contracts in a way that makes sense.”

The executive then explained why a trade wouldn’t make sense and the only scenario in which the Celtics could potentially reunite with Crowder.

“Are the Celtics going to give up Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams to get Jae Crowder? Of course not. They’re not giving up Derrick White for him. So where is the offer? There is no move there that makes sense. ‘Not interested,’ a lot of times, that just means we don’t have the pieces to make a deal.

“If they were to buy out Crowder, I guarantee you the Celtics would be at the front of the line trying to sign him.”

Crowder Clarifies Misconception

When Crowder first agreed to part ways with the Suns, Brian Windhorst reported on September 26 that Crowder requested a trade because he “was informed over the summer that he may lose his starting job this season.”

On October 26, Chris Haynes of TNT reported a conversation he had with Crowder a month after Crowder, where Crowder said such sentiment was not true.

“Honestly, this is unfamiliar ground for me,” Crowder told Haynes. “This is my 11th year, and I’ve always been in camp and started the year off with my team. The business of basketball has taken its course, and changes have come. I do not want to get into the details just yet, but it’s definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me not starting or not. I can honestly say that.”