Ex-Celtics Starter Made Available in Trade Talks: Report

The Phoenix Suns have a lot of big questions ahead of them this coming offseason. Most notably with how they approach Deandre Ayton’s impending restricted free agency. However, it appears that they may also be looking to cut ties with some of their other players, including former Boston Celtics wing Jae Crowder.

Crowder, who played for the Celtics from 2015 to 2017, signed a three-year deal with the Suns in 2020. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that the Suns have contacted teams to see how much interest there would be in Crowder in a potential trade.

In Fischer’s own words, “Phoenix has called rivals to measure Jae Crowder’s value on the trade market, sources said,”

The semantics of the right deal is unclear in this particular case, but Crowder has one year left remaining on his contract. This season, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 67 games for the Suns. Crowder also shot 39.9 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three.

According to Spotrac, Crowder will be owed $10,183,800 in the 2022-23 season. A one-year contract like that for someone like Crowder wouldn’t be difficult for Phoenix to move.

Phoenix Interested in Eric Gordon

Fischer also said that the Suns are interested in trading for Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets. Fischer revealed that the Suns were interested in Gordon at trade deadline earlier in 2022, but the two teams could never agree on a deal. Fischer also added that the Suns will be looking to add assets from the 2022 NBA Draft.

“The Suns have been linked once again to Eric Gordon. Phoenix held discussions with Houston to acquire Gordon, a former teammate of Chris Paul with the Rockets, back at February’s trade deadline. Phoenix is also said to be searching for a second-round selection.”

Paul and Gordon played together in Houston from 2017 to 2019 before the Rockets traded Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook that very summer. Last season, Gordon averaged 13.4 points in 57 games for the Rockets. He posted a career-high in field goal percentage, shooting 47.5 percent from the field, and shot his best percentage from three-point land since the 2014-15 season, shooting 41.2 percent from distance.

According to Spotrac, Gordon’s contract expires after the 2023-24 season. However, the last year of his contract, which would pay him $20,917,902, is non-guaranteed.

Celtics Willing to Trade Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard

Fischer included that Boston, who doesn’t have a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft because of the Derrick White trade, is looking to acquire one. Not only that, but they are willing to offer Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard to get one, but they won’t overpay to do so.

In Fischer’s own words, “Indiana, Utah, Boston and Detroit have all been described as teams looking to acquire picks in the back half of the first round. To do so, the Celtics appear willing to engage in conversations on rotation players like Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard, but only for the right price.”

Zach Harper reported earlier that Boston is high on LSU forward Tari Eason and is willing to trade up to get him. They could offer Pritchard and/or Williams to potentially acquire his draft rights, but whether that would be enough to entice teams picking in the first round remains to be seen.